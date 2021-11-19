North Carolina high school football scores – playoffs round 3

Blitz Scoreboard
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at scores around North Carolina as high school football teams compete in the third round of state playoffs.

Class 1A East

Third Round

Northampton County 34, Goldsboro Rosewood 16

Pender County 50, North Moore 12

Pinetown Northside 14, Chocowinity Southside 7

Tarboro 42, Perquimans 0

Class 1A West

Third Round

Mitchell County 38, Thomasville 21

Mount Airy 44, Boonville Starmount 7

Murphy 64, Eastern Randolph 31

Robbinsville 50, North Rowan 47

Class 2A East

Third Round

Elizabeth City Northeastern 57, Washington 47

Princeton 63, Nash Central 12

St. Pauls 38, Whiteville 36

Wallace-Rose Hill 21, East Duplin 17

Class 2A West

Third Round

East Surry 10, Monroe 9

Maiden 32, Salisbury 20

Reidsville 50, Hendersonville 35

Shelby 64, East Gaston 15

Class 3A East

Third Round

Eastern Alamance 43, Fayetteville Westover 12

Greenville Rose 20, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

Jacksonville 25, Lee County 22, OT

Scotland 29, Northern Nash 26

Class 3A West

Third Round

Belmont South Point 27, Gastonia Forestview 7

Greensboro Dudley 36, Kings Mountain 10

Shelby Crest 35, North Davidson 14

Statesville 42, Lenoir Hibriten 0

Class 4A East

Third Round

Cary Panther Creek 35, Wilmington Hoggard 21

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 29, Clayton Cleveland 21

Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Knightdale 7

Rolesville 48, Raleigh Millbrook 45

Class 4A West

Third Round

Chambers 28, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10

Cornelius Hough 31, Charlotte Mallard Creek 17

East Forsyth 14, Robert B. Glenn 0

Matthews Weddington 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21

NCISAA Division I 11-Man

Championship

Charlotte Providence Day 14, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 9

NCISAA Division II 11-Man

Championship

Concord Cannon 34, Harrells Christian 31

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories