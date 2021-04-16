RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores in North Carolina from Friday night, the first night of playoff action for this season.
Asheville Reynolds 14, West Rowan 7
Asheville Roberson 36, Kannapolis Brown 29
Bear Grass 48, Perquimans 42
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 46, East Bend Forbush 21
Cary Panther Creek 21, Charlotte Olympic 14 (click for video highlights)
Charlotte Catholic 28, Shelby Crest 21
Charlotte Myers Park 63, Northwest Guilford 18
Charlotte Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34
Clayton 31, Southeast Guilford 17
Clayton Cleveland 49, Southern Durham 0
Cornelius Hough 43, Morrisville Green Hope 8
Croatan 55, Mayodan McMichael 7
Durham Hillside 42, South Caldwell 26
East Carteret 60, Newton Grove Hobbton 40
East Surry 62, North Moore 6
Eastern Alamance 42, Rocky Mount 28
Eastern Randolph 42, Clinton 40, 2OT
Edenton Holmes 39, Princeton 28
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Kinston 39
Elkin 35, Andrews 28
Greensboro Dudley 28, Watauga County 8
Greensboro Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 13
Havelock 56, Southern Guilford 14
Hendersonville 42, Claremont Bunker Hill 14
Hope Mills South View 20, Fayetteville Britt 7
Kings Mountain 49, Concord Robinson 6
Lawndale Burns 13, Lenoir Hibriten 12
Lee County 34, Greenville Rose 26 (click for video highlights)
Louisburg 50, Salemburg Lakewood 0
Matthews Butler 42, Robert B. Glenn 7
Matthews Weddington 42, Asheville 0
Monroe 47, Statesville 21
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 33, Mount Airy 27
Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20
Murphy 28, Mooresboro Jefferson 20
New Bern 37, Scotland 16
North Davidson 40, Canton Pisgah 14
North Rowan 66, Davidson Community School 26
Northampton County 36, North Duplin 0
Oak Grove 17, Ashe County 12
Pamlico County 50, West Columbus 8
Pinetown Northside 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 34
Pittsboro Northwood 17, West Carteret 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7 (click for video highlights)
Reidsville 50, Southwest Onslow 0
Richmond County 51, Apex Middle Creek 27
Robbinsville 42, Winston-Salem Prep 40, OT
Rolesville 41, Holly Springs 0
Salisbury 52, Maiden 12
Shelby 42, Walkertown 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 33, Roanoke Rapids 12
Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Friendship 17 (click for video highlights)
St. Pauls 35, Randleman 9
Tarboro 62, Manteo 7
Wake Forest 30, Raleigh Millbrook 27 (click for video highlights)
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Red Springs 28
Washington 35, South Granville 0 (click for video highlights)
West Brunswick 42, Chapel Hill 35
Western Alamance 38, Fayetteville Sanford 13
Wilmington Hoggard def. Raleigh Leesville Road, forfeit
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 36, Alexander Central 7
Zebulon B. Vance 44, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/