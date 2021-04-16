RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores in North Carolina from Friday night, the first night of playoff action for this season.

Asheville Reynolds 14, West Rowan 7

Asheville Roberson 36, Kannapolis Brown 29

Bear Grass 48, Perquimans 42

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 46, East Bend Forbush 21

Cary Panther Creek 21, Charlotte Olympic 14 (click for video highlights)

Charlotte Catholic 28, Shelby Crest 21

Charlotte Myers Park 63, Northwest Guilford 18

Charlotte Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34

Clayton 31, Southeast Guilford 17

Clayton Cleveland 49, Southern Durham 0

Cornelius Hough 43, Morrisville Green Hope 8

Croatan 55, Mayodan McMichael 7

Durham Hillside 42, South Caldwell 26

East Carteret 60, Newton Grove Hobbton 40

East Surry 62, North Moore 6

Eastern Alamance 42, Rocky Mount 28

Eastern Randolph 42, Clinton 40, 2OT

Edenton Holmes 39, Princeton 28

Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Kinston 39

Elkin 35, Andrews 28

Greensboro Dudley 28, Watauga County 8

Greensboro Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 13

Havelock 56, Southern Guilford 14

Hendersonville 42, Claremont Bunker Hill 14

Hope Mills South View 20, Fayetteville Britt 7

Kings Mountain 49, Concord Robinson 6

Lawndale Burns 13, Lenoir Hibriten 12

Lee County 34, Greenville Rose 26 (click for video highlights)

Louisburg 50, Salemburg Lakewood 0

Matthews Butler 42, Robert B. Glenn 7

Matthews Weddington 42, Asheville 0

Monroe 47, Statesville 21

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 33, Mount Airy 27

Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20

Murphy 28, Mooresboro Jefferson 20

New Bern 37, Scotland 16

North Davidson 40, Canton Pisgah 14

North Rowan 66, Davidson Community School 26

Northampton County 36, North Duplin 0

Oak Grove 17, Ashe County 12

Pamlico County 50, West Columbus 8

Pinetown Northside 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 34

Pittsboro Northwood 17, West Carteret 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7 (click for video highlights)

Reidsville 50, Southwest Onslow 0

Richmond County 51, Apex Middle Creek 27

Robbinsville 42, Winston-Salem Prep 40, OT

Rolesville 41, Holly Springs 0

Salisbury 52, Maiden 12

Shelby 42, Walkertown 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 33, Roanoke Rapids 12

Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Friendship 17 (click for video highlights)

St. Pauls 35, Randleman 9

Tarboro 62, Manteo 7

Wake Forest 30, Raleigh Millbrook 27 (click for video highlights)

Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Red Springs 28

Washington 35, South Granville 0 (click for video highlights)

West Brunswick 42, Chapel Hill 35

Western Alamance 38, Fayetteville Sanford 13

Wilmington Hoggard def. Raleigh Leesville Road, forfeit

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 36, Alexander Central 7

Zebulon B. Vance 44, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/