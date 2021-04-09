North Carolina high school football scores – Week 7 – April 9

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at high school football scores from around North Carolina from Friday, April 9.

Alexander Central 49, South Caldwell 20

Andrews 40, Rosman 6

Ashe County 27, Boonville Starmount 20

Asheville 33, North Henderson 14

Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 0

Asheville Reynolds 13, Waynesville Tuscola 7

Asheville Roberson 47, Watauga County 36

Ayden-Grifton 21, North Lenoir 15

Belmont South Point 36, Forest City Chase 34

Canton Pisgah 38, Brevard 0

Cape Fear 41, Fayetteville Westover 27

Cary 21, Raleigh Athens Drive 17

Central Cabarrus 38, Concord Robinson 35

Central Davidson 44, West Davidson 38, OT

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 41, Charlotte Providence 10

Charlotte Berry Tech 30, Charlotte Harding 0

Charlotte Catholic 21, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 17

Charlotte Mallard Creek 62, Mooresville 0

Charlotte Myers Park 32, Charlotte Independence 22

Charlotte Olympic 30, West Cabarrus 19

Cherryville 43, Bessemer City 30

China Grove Carson 56, South Iredell 55

Christ the King High School 14, Gastonia Highland Tech 7

Clayton 26, West Johnston 7

Clayton Cleveland 44, South Johnston 0

Cornelius Hough 29, Zebulon B. Vance 22

Croatan 44, East Carteret 29

Durham Hillside 53, Green Level 0

East Bend Forbush 34, West Stokes 7

East Bladen 58, West Bladen 14

East Duplin 52, Hertford County 9

East Gaston 28, North Gaston 25, OT

East Lincoln 30, Newton-Conover 7

East Rowan 51, North Iredell 22

East Surry 17, Mount Airy 10

East Wake 33, Smithfield-Selma 23

Eastern Wayne 26, Pikeville Aycock 24

Erwin Triton 49, Harnett Central 20

Fayetteville Pine Forest 43, Fairmont 42

Fayetteville Sanford 35, Spring Lake Overhills 31

Fayetteville Smith 42, Fayetteville Byrd 2

Franklin 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14

Friendship 31, Garner 21

Gastonia Ashbrook 30, Gastonia Huss 17

Gastonia Forestview 45, Belmont Cramer 19

Greensboro Dudley 54, Western Guilford 7

Greensboro Grimsley 42, Greensboro Page 7

Greenville Conley 51, South Central Pitt 6

Hayesville 41, Swain County 26

Hickory Ridge 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 32

Hickory St. Stephens 27, Hickory 19

Holly Ridge Dixon 41, Rocky Point Trask 8

Hope Mills South View 40, Gray’s Creek 21

Jacksonville White Oak 14, Jacksonville Northside 6

Kannapolis Brown 28, Concord 0

Kings Mountain 28, Shelby Crest 7

Lake Norman 43, North Mecklenburg 22

Lawndale Burns 49, R-S Central 33

Lee County 67, Southern Lee 16

Lenoir Hibriten 62, Morganton Patton 0

Lumberton 60, South Robeson 29

Matthews Butler 56, East Mecklenburg 0

Matthews Weddington 54, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13

McDowell County 30, Morganton Freedom 6

Mint Hill Rocky River 46, Charlotte Garinger 0

Mitchell County 47, Avery County 21

Monroe 49, Monroe Parkwood 14

Monroe Piedmont 12, Monroe Sun Valley 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 24, Davidson Community School 15

Mount Pleasant 19, West Stanly 13

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Monroe Union Academy 19

Nash Central 47, North Johnston 27

North Brunswick 31, Topsail 28

North Buncombe 36, West Henderson 22

North Davidson 17, Oak Grove 3

North Lincoln 40, Catawba Bandys 19

North Moore 77, Chatham Central 50

North Pitt 36, Farmville Central 0

North Stanly 43, Marshville Forest Hills 21

Northwest Guilford 48, Hoke County 12

Oxford Webb 21, Carrboro 20

Pender County 24, North Edgecombe 0

Princeton 58, Goldsboro Rosewood 27

Raleigh Leesville Road 39, Holly Springs 21

Raleigh Millbrook 48, Raleigh Broughton 21

Randleman 43, Asheboro 7

Roanoke Rapids 31, Bunn 19

Robbinsville 17, Murphy 7

Robert B. Glenn 35, East Forsyth 13

Rocky Mount 41, Northern Nash 22

Rolesville 35, Wendell Corinth Holders 14

Salemburg Lakewood 48, Rose Hill Union 0

Salisbury 62, South Rowan 3

Scotland 20, Fayetteville Britt 3

South Garner 50, Apex 47

South Mecklenburg 38, West Mecklenburg 14

Southwest Onslow 33, Richlands 0

St. Pauls 42, Red Springs 25

Surry Central 15, North Forsyth 6

Swannanoa Owen 55, Madison County 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Clinton 27

West Brunswick 31, South Brunswick 0

West Carteret 52, Swansboro 20

West Charlotte 26, Huntersville Hopewell 20

West Columbus 43, Fairmont 42

West Craven 29, Greene Central 6

West Iredell 16, Newton Foard 13

West Wilkes 31, North Wilkes 27

Whiteville 14, South Columbus 12

Wilmington Laney 41, Wilmington Ashley 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pembroke Swett vs. Richmond County, ccd.

Polk County vs. Burnsville Mountain Heritage, ppd.

Richmond County vs. Scotland, ppd. to Apr 9th.

Wake Forest at Heritage, ppd. to April 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Thomasville vs. Lexington, ppd. to Apr 10th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

