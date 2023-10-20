Albemarle 38, Monroe Union Academy 6

Anson County 22, West Stanly 14

Ashe County 13, South Caldwell 6

Asheville 59, North Buncombe 12

Asheville Erwin 64, McDowell County 38

Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville Roberson 7

Asheville School 63, Southlake Christian 0

Avery County 39, Swannanoa Owen 21

Bear Grass 50, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 14

Bertie County 30, Washington County 8

Brevard 24, Hendersonville 0

Brunswick Academy, Va. 55, Lee Christian 0

Burlington Williams 49, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, Madison County 14

Canton Pisgah 42, East Henderson 6

Cape Fear 23, Hope Mills South View 12

Central Cabarrus 30, China Grove Carson 27

Chambers 30, West Charlotte 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, Charlotte Olympic 14

Charlotte Catholic 42, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Independence 56, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Clayton 49, Willow Spring 6

Clayton Cleveland 21, Garner 0

Concord Cox Mill 54, Hickory Ridge 21

Croatan 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 17

Davidson Community School 50, Christ the King High School 0

East Lincoln 36, North Iredell 13

East Rutherford 63, Polk County 20

East Surry 72, Surry Central 36

East Wilkes 33, Alleghany County 7

Eastern Wayne 12, North Johnston 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Currituck County 35

Father Vincent Capodanno 56, Liberty Christian 0

Fayetteville Britt 30, Gray’s Creek 28

Fayetteville Seventy-First 63, Lumberton 0

Greensboro Dudley 64, Southern Guilford 6

Greensboro Grimsley 54, Greensboro Page 0

Havelock 54, Jacksonville Northside 0

Hertford County 42, Manteo 0

Holly Springs 44, Apex 41

Jacksonville White Oak 33, Richlands 20

Lake Norman 24, South Iredell 10

Maiden 37, Lincolnton 34, OT

Marshville Forest Hills 42, Monroe Parkwood 0

Matthews Weddington 62, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14

Mitchell County 41, Rosman 14

Monroe 59, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mooresville 30, Kannapolis Brown 20

Morrisville Green Hope 21, Green Level 7

Murphy 27, Andrews 20

New Hanover County 42, West Brunswick 6

Newton Grove Midway 26, Red Springs 12

North Henderson 42, Enka 10

North Lenoir 20, South Lenoir 12

North Lincoln 38, West Iredell 7

North Raleigh Christian 35, Raleigh Wake Christian 28

North Stanly 33, Mount Pleasant 16

Pungo Christian 53, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 31, Harrells Christian 14

Randleman 58, Trinity 21

Robbinsville 26, Hayesville 20

Rockingham County 18, Northeast Guilford 13

Rocky Point Trask 26, East Columbus 18

Scotland 56, Lee County 21

South Davidson 14, West Davidson 10

South Granville 42, Oxford Webb 12

SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Washington 10

Southeast Alamance 55, Graham 8

Southwest Onslow 34, Warsaw Kenan 24

Southwestern Randolph 16, Providence Grove 15

Swain County 45, Cherokee 7

Thomasville 60, East Davidson 22

Wallace-Rose Hill 20, East Duplin 14, OT

Watauga County 54, Morganton Freedom 48

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20, Monroe Sun Valley 7

Wayne Christian 32, Kinston Parrott Academy 12

Waynesville Tuscola 34, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21

West Henderson 41, Franklin 0

West Rowan 33, Concord 20

West Wilkes 24, North Wilkes 18

Western Alamance 21, Person High School 19

Wilmington Ashley 30, Topsail 6

Wilmington Hoggard 56, South Brunswick 0

Wilmington Laney 40, North Brunswick 0

Wilson Prep 34, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Winston-Salem Atkins 14, High Point Central 0