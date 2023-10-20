Albemarle 38, Monroe Union Academy 6
Anson County 22, West Stanly 14
Ashe County 13, South Caldwell 6
Asheville 59, North Buncombe 12
Asheville Erwin 64, McDowell County 38
Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville Roberson 7
Asheville School 63, Southlake Christian 0
Avery County 39, Swannanoa Owen 21
Bear Grass 50, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 14
Bertie County 30, Washington County 8
Brevard 24, Hendersonville 0
Brunswick Academy, Va. 55, Lee Christian 0
Burlington Williams 49, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 42, Madison County 14
Canton Pisgah 42, East Henderson 6
Cape Fear 23, Hope Mills South View 12
Central Cabarrus 30, China Grove Carson 27
Chambers 30, West Charlotte 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, Charlotte Olympic 14
Charlotte Catholic 42, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Independence 56, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Clayton 49, Willow Spring 6
Clayton Cleveland 21, Garner 0
Concord Cox Mill 54, Hickory Ridge 21
Croatan 21, Holly Ridge Dixon 17
Davidson Community School 50, Christ the King High School 0
East Lincoln 36, North Iredell 13
East Rutherford 63, Polk County 20
East Surry 72, Surry Central 36
East Wilkes 33, Alleghany County 7
Eastern Wayne 12, North Johnston 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Currituck County 35
Father Vincent Capodanno 56, Liberty Christian 0
Fayetteville Britt 30, Gray’s Creek 28
Fayetteville Seventy-First 63, Lumberton 0
Greensboro Dudley 64, Southern Guilford 6
Greensboro Grimsley 54, Greensboro Page 0
Havelock 54, Jacksonville Northside 0
Hertford County 42, Manteo 0
Holly Springs 44, Apex 41
Jacksonville White Oak 33, Richlands 20
Lake Norman 24, South Iredell 10
Maiden 37, Lincolnton 34, OT
Marshville Forest Hills 42, Monroe Parkwood 0
Matthews Weddington 62, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14
Mitchell County 41, Rosman 14
Monroe 59, Monroe Piedmont 0
Mooresville 30, Kannapolis Brown 20
Morrisville Green Hope 21, Green Level 7
Murphy 27, Andrews 20
New Hanover County 42, West Brunswick 6
Newton Grove Midway 26, Red Springs 12
North Henderson 42, Enka 10
North Lenoir 20, South Lenoir 12
North Lincoln 38, West Iredell 7
North Raleigh Christian 35, Raleigh Wake Christian 28
North Stanly 33, Mount Pleasant 16
Pungo Christian 53, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 31, Harrells Christian 14
Randleman 58, Trinity 21
Robbinsville 26, Hayesville 20
Rockingham County 18, Northeast Guilford 13
Rocky Point Trask 26, East Columbus 18
Scotland 56, Lee County 21
South Davidson 14, West Davidson 10
South Granville 42, Oxford Webb 12
SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Washington 10
Southeast Alamance 55, Graham 8
Southwest Onslow 34, Warsaw Kenan 24
Southwestern Randolph 16, Providence Grove 15
Swain County 45, Cherokee 7
Thomasville 60, East Davidson 22
Wallace-Rose Hill 20, East Duplin 14, OT
Watauga County 54, Morganton Freedom 48
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 20, Monroe Sun Valley 7
Wayne Christian 32, Kinston Parrott Academy 12
Waynesville Tuscola 34, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
West Henderson 41, Franklin 0
West Rowan 33, Concord 20
West Wilkes 24, North Wilkes 18
Western Alamance 21, Person High School 19
Wilmington Ashley 30, Topsail 6
Wilmington Hoggard 56, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington Laney 40, North Brunswick 0
Wilson Prep 34, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 14, High Point Central 0