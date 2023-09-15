Apex 50, Cary Panther Creek 33
Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 16
Asheville Reynolds 50, North Buncombe 0
Asheville Roberson 48, McDowell County 0
Asheville School 37, Metrolina Christian Academy 35
Avery County 7, Rosman 0
Bartlett Yancey 47, Chatham Central 0
Belmont South Point 48, Belmont Cramer 0
Bessemer City 54, Mooresboro Jefferson 20
Boonville Starmount 42, Alleghany County 0
Brevard 63, East Rutherford 15
Burlington Cummings 44, Hickory Home School 0
Camden County 54, Pasquotank County 19
Cameron Union Pines 40, Lee County 33, 2OT
Canton Pisgah 19, Sylva Smoky Mountain 7
Cape Fear 42, Lumberton 0
Chambers 56, West Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Catholic 29, Charlotte Providence 22
Cherokee 40, Mount Zion Christian 14
Christ the King High School 32, Winston-Salem Carver 8
Claremont Bunker Hill 45, Lincolnton 37
Clayton 39, Fuquay-Varina 14
Clayton Cleveland 51, Wendell Corinth Holders 0
Concord 11, East Rowan 10
Corvian 48, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Davidson Community School 57, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Davie County 47, Winston-Salem Reynolds 3
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 41, Asheville 16
Durham Riverside 56, Graham 6
East Bladen 40, South Columbus 15
East Duplin 28, Warsaw Kenan 7
East Forsyth 29, Pfafftown Reagan 21
East Wake 46, Southern Wayne 32
Eastern Guilford 48, Northeast Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 40, Central Davidson 19
Edenton Holmes 63, Manteo 8
Elizabeth City Northeastern 72, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7
Erwin Triton 45, Fayetteville Smith 13
Fayetteville Britt 49, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Fayetteville Pine Forest 20, Fayetteville Westover 15
Fayetteville Sanford 43, Spring Lake Overhills 8
Fayetteville Seventy-First 47, Hope Mills South View 14
Forest City Chase 23, Morganton Freedom 20
Franklin 24, East Henderson 8
Franklinton 22, Roanoke Rapids 14
Friendship 21, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Gates County 38, Chocowinity Southside 8
Goldsboro Rosewood 13, Pinetown Northside 0
Green Level 28, Cary 18
Greene Central 23, North Pitt 16
Greensboro Dudley 63, High Point Central 6
Greensboro Grimsley 56, Southeast Guilford 0
Greensboro Page 22, Southwest Guilford 19
Greensboro Smith 25, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
Harnett Central 54, Western Harnett 6
Hayesville 56, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 6
Hendersonville 49, R-S Central 20
Hertford County 48, Currituck County 28
Hickory 49, East Lincoln 28
Hickory Home 27, Great Falls, S.C. 20
Hickory Ridge 33, Kannapolis Brown 28
Holly Ridge Dixon 21, North Duplin 12
Holly Springs 35, Apex Middle Creek 20
Huntersville Hopewell 37, Charlotte Harding 12
Indian Land, S.C. 13, Trinity Christian 12
Jacksonville 46, Greenville Rose 35
Jacksonville White Oak 43, Swansboro 0
Jamestown Ragsdale 22, Northern Guilford 20
Kings Mountain 41, Gastonia Huss 0
Kinston 18, South Lenoir 6
Lawndale Burns 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Lexington 38, East Davidson 13
Louisburg 22, Carrboro 7
Maiden 36, East Burke 22
Matthews Butler 70, Charlotte Garinger 0
Matthews Weddington 66, Chapel Hill 13
Mayodan McMichael 34, Eden Morehead 28
Mitchell County 29, Madison County 9
Monroe 28, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 20
Monroe Piedmont 14, Montgomery Central 13
Monroe Sun Valley 48, Alexander Central 0
Mooresville 42, Concord Cox Mill 3
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 0
Mount Airy 64, North Stokes 0
Mount Pleasant 28, West Stanly 20
Murphy 21, Fannin County, Ga. 14
New Bern 15, Havelock 14
New Hanover County 52, South Brunswick 20
Newton Grove Hobbton 34, North Johnston 32
Newton Grove Midway 47, Goldsboro 0
Newton-Conover 47, West Caldwell 14
North Gaston 26, Gastonia Forestview 20
North Iredell 33, Newton Foard 0
North Rowan 20, South Davidson 14
North Surry 47, Wilkes Central 21
Northwest Cabarrus 63, South Rowan 0
Northwest Guilford 52, Western Guilford 0
Oak Grove 56, Lenoir Hibriten 20
Pembroke Swett 42, Gray’s Creek 39
Person 74, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Pittsboro Northwood 49, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Polk County 57, Morganton Patton 12
Pungo Christian 48, Columbia 28
Raleigh Enloe 12, Knightdale 8
Raleigh Leesville Road 34, Wake Forest 28
Raleigh Millbrook 55, Raleigh Sanderson 7
Raleigh St. David’s 37, Father Vincent Capodanno 0
Raleigh Wake Christian 20, John Paul II Catholic 16
Raleigh Wakefield 29, Raleigh Broughton 24
Randleman 53, Asheboro 14
Red Springs 20, Mullins, S.C. 8
Reidsville 28, North Forsyth 7
Richlands 27, Princeton 20
Richmond County 48, Southern Lee 13
Riverside-Martin High School 38, Fairmont 16
Robert B. Glenn 24, Winston-Salem Parkland 20
Rockingham County 45, Southern Guilford 0
Rocky Mount 32, Bunn 7
Rocky Mount Academy 52, Kinston Parrott Academy 14
Rolesville 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 7
Salemburg Lakewood 58, Jones County 0
Salisbury 12, Thomasville 6
Scotland 36, Hoke County 13
Shelby 56, Cherryville 0
Shelby Crest 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 20
South Central Pitt 34, Jacksonville Northside 13
South Johnston 31, Smithfield-Selma 12
South Stanly 18, Trinity Wheatmore 12
South Stokes 19, Elkin 16
SouthWest Edgecombe 54, Farmville Central 48
Southeast Alamance 33, North Moore 0
Southeast Halifax 46, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Southern Alamance 33, Burlington Williams 20
Southern Nash 22, Nash Central 8
Southwestern Randolph 29, Albemarle 19
Statesville 18, North Lincoln 14
Surry Central 25, North Wilkes 24
Thomasville Ledford 46, Providence Grove 7
Topsail 50, West Brunswick 14
Trinity 14, Monroe Union Academy 10
Valdese Draughn 38, Swannanoa Owen 0
Vance County 14, Southern Durham 12
Wake Forest Heritage 30, Durham Hillside 13
Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Southwest Onslow 17
Warren County 30, Weldon 22
Washington 32, Pamlico County 6
Watauga County 56, North Davidson 14
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, South Caldwell 0
Wayne Christian 46, Cary Christian 22
West Cabarrus 23, South Iredell 22, OT
West Carteret 55, East Carteret 14
West Columbus 21, Rocky Point Trask 0
West Craven 43, Ayden-Grifton 7
West Forsyth 40, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14
West Henderson 55, North Henderson 16
West Iredell 42, Hickory St. Stephens 41
West Lincoln 36, Catawba Bandys 28
West Rowan 32, China Grove Carson 14
West Stokes 21, High Point Andrews 14
West Wilkes 20, East Bend Forbush 14, OT
Western Alamance 27, Orange 9
Willow Spring 32, Southeast Raleigh 31
Wilmington Hoggard 52, North Brunswick 0
Wilmington Laney 40, Wilmington Ashley 13
Wilson Beddingfield 31, Croatan 21
Wilson Fike 21, West Johnston 13
Wilson Hunt 35, Pikeville Aycock 7
Wilson Prep 44, North Edgecombe 6