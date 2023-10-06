Anson County 28, Monroe Piedmont 14

Apex 38, Friendship 28

Apex Middle Creek 45, Cary Panther Creek 13

Asheville Reynolds 45, Asheville Erwin 3

Asheville School 35, Covenant Day School 0

Brevard 28, Forest City Chase 21

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 45, Avery County 7

Cape Fear 58, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Central Cabarrus 37, East Rowan 23

Chapel Hill 29, Durham Riverside 17

Charlotte Providence Day 49, Charlotte Country Day 13

Cherokee 21, Andrews 20, OT

Cherryville 46, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Claremont Bunker Hill 28, East Burke 6

Clinton 56, Red Springs 15

Concord Robinson 59, West Rowan 7

Cornelius Hough 23, West Charlotte 7

Currituck County 37, Edenton Holmes 33

Davidson Community School 56, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Durham Hillside 48, Northern Durham 6

Durham Jordan 70, East Chapel Hill 0

East Bladen 28, Rocky Point Trask 8

East Carteret 51, Jones County 0

East Duplin 42, North Lenoir 0

East Forsyth 62, Winston-Salem Parkland 7

East Gaston 43, Bessemer City 14

Eastern Alamance 63, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 10

Eastern Randolph 48, Trinity 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 51, Camden County 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 22, Fayetteville Smith 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 37, Fayetteville Britt 0

Fuquay-Varina 24, Wendell Corinth Holders 13

Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Rose Hill Union 8

Gray’s Creek 49, Lumberton 34

Greene Central 30, Washington 20

Greensboro Grimsley 56, Jamestown Ragsdale 6

Greenville Rose 39, Greenville Conley 29

Harnett Central 45, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Havelock 28, Jacksonville 17

Hickory 46, North Iredell 13

High Point Christian Academy 74, Asheville Christian 0

Holly Ridge Dixon 26, Swansboro 20

Holly Springs 24, Green Level 20

Hope Mills South View 27, Pembroke Swett 7

Jacksonville White Oak 44, West Carteret 16

Kings Mountain 28, Belmont South Point 14

Lake Norman 30, Hickory Ridge 6

Lawndale Burns 70, Mooresboro Jefferson 7

Lincolnton 49, West Caldwell 13

Maiden 14, Catawba Bandys 10

Marshville Forest Hills 56, West Stanly 7

Matthews Weddington 36, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12

Monroe 55, Monroe Parkwood 7

Mooresville 45, South Iredell 0

Morganton Freedom 37, South Caldwell 30

Mount Airy 77, South Stokes 0

Mount Pleasant 55, Monroe Union Academy 7

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 38, Christ the King High School 33

New Bern 61, Jacksonville Northside 14

New Hanover County 30, North Brunswick 21

Newton Grove Midway 51, West Bladen 24

North Forsyth 23, Walkertown 0

North Henderson 31, Franklin 10

North Lincoln 50, Hickory St. Stephens 0

North Pitt 36, Ayden-Grifton 30

Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 26

Northwest Cabarrus 37, China Grove Carson 0

Oak Grove 31, North Davidson 7

Palisades 26, Charlotte Olympic 14

Pamlico County 70, Lejeune 20

Pasquotank County 27, Manteo 0

Person High School 45, Orange 0

Pfafftown Reagan 35, West Forsyth 26

Princeton 51, Goldsboro 0

R-S Central 33, Morganton Patton 6

Randleman 42, Providence Grove 14

Reidsville 49, West Stokes 8

Richlands 26, Croatan 24

Richmond County 26, Cameron Union Pines 0

Riverside-Martin High School 35, Washington County 34

Robbinsville 26, Murphy 21

Robert B. Glenn 54, Winston-Salem Reynolds 16

Salisbury 57, East Davidson 6

South Rowan 39, Concord 3

South Stanly 26, Albemarle 12

Southern Nash 68, Bunn 7

Southern Pines Pinecrest 23, Lee County 13

Southwest Onslow 50, South Lenoir 0

Southwestern Randolph 18, Trinity Wheatmore 0

Spring Lake Overhills 38, Fayetteville Westover 19

St. Pauls 35, Fairmont 6

Tarboro 42, Perquimans 6

Thomasville 48, South Davidson 2

Valdese Draughn 57, Madison County 7

Vance County 14, South Granville 0

Wake Forest 41, Raleigh Wakefield 17

Warsaw Kenan 49, Kinston 26

Watauga County 41, Alexander Central 34

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 24, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21

Wayne Christian 50, Faith Christian 14

Waynesville Tuscola 41, East Henderson 0

West Columbus 54, South Columbus 6

West Craven 20, Farmville Central 7

West Henderson 30, Canton Pisgah 10

West Johnston 27, Smithfield-Selma 6

West Lincoln 26, Newton-Conover 20

Whiteville 71, East Columbus 0

Wilkes Central 7, West Wilkes 6

Wilmington Hoggard 38, Wilmington Ashley 6

Wilmington Laney 49, West Brunswick 7

Wilson Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0

Wilson Fike 15, Pikeville Aycock 13

Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0

Wilson Prep 54, Gaston KIPP Pride 21

Winston-Salem Carver 26, Corvian 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 35, Davie County 34