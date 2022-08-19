RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — High schools all over North Carolina kicked off the official start of football season on week one which was Friday night, August 19.
Alexander Central 33, Hickory 15
Andrews 42, Hickory Home 14
Apex 28, Raleigh Athens Drive 19
Apex Middle Creek 36, Fuquay-Varina 35
Asheville 26, Robbinsville 14
Asheville Reynolds 37, West Forsyth 0
Belmont South Point 28, Lincolnton 13
Ben Lippen, S.C. 48, Asheville Christian 19
Brevard 21, Canton Pisgah 14
Burlington Cummings 22, Burlington Williams 20
Camden County 16, Pinetown Northside 14
Cameron Union Pines 28, Montgomery Central 7
Carolina Forest, S.C. 56, West Brunswick 27
Carolina Pride 20, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21, Charlotte Providence 0
Charlotte Catholic 41, South Mecklenburg 26
Charlotte Independence 33, Concord Robinson 15
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 7
Cherryville 14, Avery County 0
Chocowinity Southside 21, North Duplin 6
Claremont Bunker Hill 47, Belmont Cramer 35
Clayton Cleveland 55, Cary 12
Clinton 48, Goldsboro 6
Concord Cox Mill 45, Huntersville Hopewell 18
Davidson Community School 52, Bessemer City 6
Durham Hillside 56, Cary Panther Creek 10
East Burke 28, Morganton Patton 0
East Carteret 34, Swansboro 7
East Duplin 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
East Forsyth 49, Northwest Guilford 38
East Gaston 28, North Gaston 8
East Lincoln 36, Lenoir Hibriten 8
East Mecklenburg 16, Charlotte Berry Tech 15
East Surry 55, Boonville Starmount 7
East Wilkes 17, West Wilkes 7
Eastern Alamance 42, Eastern Randolph 28
Eden Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0
Fairmont 16, Lumberton 14
Fayetteville Britt 10, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Fayetteville Sanford 28, Robert B. Glenn 12
Forest City Chase 42, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Gastonia Ashbrook 46, Concord 12
Greensboro Dudley 26, Greensboro Page 7
Greensboro Grimsley 42, Clayton 14
Greenville Conley 17, Wilmington Laney 10
Greenville Rose 50, Wilson Hunt 7
Havelock 42, Croatan 0
Hendersonville 49, North Henderson 6
Hickory Ridge 45, Gastonia Huss 0
Hickory St. Stephens 26, Catawba Bandys 13
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 45, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Kings Mountain 28, Shelby 26
Kinston 30, South Central Pitt 28
Lawndale Burns 42, Gastonia Forestview 0
Lee County 53, Pittsboro Northwood 20
Maiden 50, Newton Foard 7
Manteo 22, Perquimans 18
Marshville Forest Hills 27, Monroe Piedmont 7
Matthews Weddington 39, Charlotte Christian 38
Mitchell County 42, Asheville Erwin 19
Monroe 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 6
Mooresville 44, Davie County 28
Mount Pleasant 35, Central Cabarrus 14
New Bern 40, New Hanover County 3
Newton Grove Hobbton 40, Newton Grove Midway 32
North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 6
Northern Nash 45, SouthWest Edgecombe 6
Northwest Cabarrus 33, West Cabarrus 13
Oak Grove 23, Southwest Guilford 20
Person 32, Oxford Webb 0
Pikeville Aycock 32, Goldsboro Rosewood 26
Polk County 42, Newton-Conover 28
Providence Grove 31, East Davidson 14
Raleigh Leesville Road 48, Raleigh Wakefield 7
Raleigh Ravenscroft 65, Granville Central 34
Raleigh Sanderson 49, Green Level 29
Randleman 34, Asheboro 33
Reidsville 44, Western Alamance 7
Riverside Martin 14, North Pitt 8
Roanoke Rapids 48, Northampton County 16
Rockingham County 30, Mayodan McMichael 13
Salemburg Lakewood 52, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Shelby Crest 40, Morganton Freedom 22
Smithfield-Selma 35, Princeton 21
South Brunswick 30, Richlands 10
South Caldwell 28, West Caldwell 7
South Granville 33, Orange 10
South Johnston 31, Western Harnett 7
South Lenoir 48, Jones County 6
South Rowan 9, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Southeast Halifax 44, Nash Central 18
Southern Alamance 51, Graham 6
Southwestern Randolph 62, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Statesville 30, China Grove Carson 0
Swain County 21, North Buncombe 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 37, Cherokee 0
Tarboro 35, Rocky Mount 7
Thomasville 14, Albemarle 0
Valdese Draughn 43, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Vance County 20, Warren County 16
Wake Forest 26, Southern Durham 8
Walkertown 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Warsaw Kenan 69, Ayden-Grifton 21
Washington 42, Pamlico County 14
Washington County 34, Gaston KIPP Pride 6
Watauga County 42, Asheville Roberson 13
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, Monroe Parkwood 26
Waynesville Tuscola 55, Madison County 7
Wendell Corinth Holders 39, Franklinton 20
West Carteret 27, West Craven 10
West Columbus 55, Rose Hill Union 0
West Davidson 27, Trinity Wheatmore 21
West Henderson 55, East Rutherford 0
West Johnston 28, Harnett Central 13
West Lincoln 33, North Lincoln 14
West Rowan 31, Salisbury 7
West Stanly 45, South Stanly 0
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 45, Richmond County 7