RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — High schools all over North Carolina kicked off the official start of football season on week one which was Friday night, August 19.

Alexander Central 33, Hickory 15

Andrews 42, Hickory Home 14

Apex 28, Raleigh Athens Drive 19

Apex Middle Creek 36, Fuquay-Varina 35

Asheville 26, Robbinsville 14

Asheville Reynolds 37, West Forsyth 0

Belmont South Point 28, Lincolnton 13

Ben Lippen, S.C. 48, Asheville Christian 19

Brevard 21, Canton Pisgah 14

Burlington Cummings 22, Burlington Williams 20

Camden County 16, Pinetown Northside 14

Cameron Union Pines 28, Montgomery Central 7

Carolina Forest, S.C. 56, West Brunswick 27

Carolina Pride 20, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21, Charlotte Providence 0

Charlotte Catholic 41, South Mecklenburg 26

Charlotte Independence 33, Concord Robinson 15

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 7

Cherryville 14, Avery County 0

Chocowinity Southside 21, North Duplin 6

Claremont Bunker Hill 47, Belmont Cramer 35

Clayton Cleveland 55, Cary 12

Clinton 48, Goldsboro 6

Concord Cox Mill 45, Huntersville Hopewell 18

Davidson Community School 52, Bessemer City 6

Durham Hillside 56, Cary Panther Creek 10

East Burke 28, Morganton Patton 0

East Carteret 34, Swansboro 7

East Duplin 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

East Forsyth 49, Northwest Guilford 38

East Gaston 28, North Gaston 8

East Lincoln 36, Lenoir Hibriten 8

East Mecklenburg 16, Charlotte Berry Tech 15

East Surry 55, Boonville Starmount 7

East Wilkes 17, West Wilkes 7

Eastern Alamance 42, Eastern Randolph 28

Eden Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0

Fairmont 16, Lumberton 14

Fayetteville Britt 10, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

Fayetteville Sanford 28, Robert B. Glenn 12

Forest City Chase 42, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 46, Concord 12

Greensboro Dudley 26, Greensboro Page 7

Greensboro Grimsley 42, Clayton 14

Greenville Conley 17, Wilmington Laney 10

Greenville Rose 50, Wilson Hunt 7

Havelock 42, Croatan 0

Hendersonville 49, North Henderson 6

Hickory Ridge 45, Gastonia Huss 0

Hickory St. Stephens 26, Catawba Bandys 13

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 45, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Kings Mountain 28, Shelby 26

Kinston 30, South Central Pitt 28

Lawndale Burns 42, Gastonia Forestview 0

Lee County 53, Pittsboro Northwood 20

Maiden 50, Newton Foard 7

Manteo 22, Perquimans 18

Marshville Forest Hills 27, Monroe Piedmont 7

Matthews Weddington 39, Charlotte Christian 38

Mitchell County 42, Asheville Erwin 19

Monroe 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 6

Mooresville 44, Davie County 28

Mount Pleasant 35, Central Cabarrus 14

New Bern 40, New Hanover County 3

Newton Grove Hobbton 40, Newton Grove Midway 32

North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 6

Northern Nash 45, SouthWest Edgecombe 6

Northwest Cabarrus 33, West Cabarrus 13

Oak Grove 23, Southwest Guilford 20

Person 32, Oxford Webb 0

Pikeville Aycock 32, Goldsboro Rosewood 26

Polk County 42, Newton-Conover 28

Providence Grove 31, East Davidson 14

Raleigh Leesville Road 48, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Raleigh Ravenscroft 65, Granville Central 34

Raleigh Sanderson 49, Green Level 29

Randleman 34, Asheboro 33

Reidsville 44, Western Alamance 7

Riverside Martin 14, North Pitt 8

Roanoke Rapids 48, Northampton County 16

Rockingham County 30, Mayodan McMichael 13

Salemburg Lakewood 52, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Shelby Crest 40, Morganton Freedom 22

Smithfield-Selma 35, Princeton 21

South Brunswick 30, Richlands 10

South Caldwell 28, West Caldwell 7

South Granville 33, Orange 10

South Johnston 31, Western Harnett 7

South Lenoir 48, Jones County 6

South Rowan 9, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Southeast Halifax 44, Nash Central 18

Southern Alamance 51, Graham 6

Southwestern Randolph 62, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Statesville 30, China Grove Carson 0

Swain County 21, North Buncombe 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 37, Cherokee 0

Tarboro 35, Rocky Mount 7

Thomasville 14, Albemarle 0

Valdese Draughn 43, Mooresboro Jefferson 0

Vance County 20, Warren County 16

Wake Forest 26, Southern Durham 8

Walkertown 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Warsaw Kenan 69, Ayden-Grifton 21

Washington 42, Pamlico County 14

Washington County 34, Gaston KIPP Pride 6

Watauga County 42, Asheville Roberson 13

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, Monroe Parkwood 26

Waynesville Tuscola 55, Madison County 7

Wendell Corinth Holders 39, Franklinton 20

West Carteret 27, West Craven 10

West Columbus 55, Rose Hill Union 0

West Davidson 27, Trinity Wheatmore 21

West Henderson 55, East Rutherford 0

West Johnston 28, Harnett Central 13

West Lincoln 33, North Lincoln 14

West Rowan 31, Salisbury 7

West Stanly 45, South Stanly 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 45, Richmond County 7