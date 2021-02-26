Blitz – Week 1 | Millbrook @ Southeast Raleigh

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
Investigators
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Veterans Voices
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Eased COVID-19 restrictions help Raleigh live entertainment, event planning businesses
Video
Your DNA likely determines how susceptible you are to COVID-19
Video
Glenwood Avenue bars draw decent crowds as COVID-19 restrictions eased
Video
Family hopes $20,000 reward leads to justice in Wilson County quadruple murder
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Earlier start to hurricane season? NOAA debates starting future Atlantic seasons in May
Video
Top Stories
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
America needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say
Video
Travel tips to stay safe during winter weather
Video
Gov. Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Eased COVID-19 restrictions help Raleigh live entertainment, event planning businesses
Video
Top Stories
Your DNA likely determines how susceptible you are to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Glenwood Avenue bars draw decent crowds as COVID-19 restrictions eased
Video
Family hopes $20,000 reward leads to justice in Wilson County quadruple murder
Video
Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces group, but judge says she’s too dangerous for release
Video
Homes flooded as Intracoastal Waterway still rising near Myrtle Beach
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Green notches triple-double, Warriors avenge loss to Hornets
Top Stories
Warriors G League G Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court
NC high school football scores – Feb. 26
Video
Butler, Dragic carry Heat past NBA-best Jazz, 124-116
Depleted Raptors hand Rockets 10th straight loss
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of 2021
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women of 2021
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blitz – Week 1 | Millbrook @ Southeast Raleigh
The Blitz
Posted:
Feb 26, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST
Final: Millbrook 7, Southeast Raleigh 6
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
NC State earns upset win at No. 15 Virginia, handing Cavaliers 3rd loss in a row
NC State defeats Wake Forest 80-62
Video
NC State hangs on for 74-73 win at Pitt
Duke rolls past NC State 69-53 in ACC play
Video
NC State women’s basketball game against Notre Dame postponed due to COVID-19
Video
Turnovers plague Wolfpack in loss to Syracuse
NC State uses 37-3 run to beat Boston College 81-65
No. 14 Virginia grinds out signature low-scoring win vs. NC State
Cunane returns to help No. 4 NC State knock off No. 1 Louisville
NC State women fall to No. 4 ahead of matchup vs. top-ranked Louisville
Duke continues push for NCAA Tournament bid with 4th straight win
Video
Duke upsets No. 7 Virginia 66-65 for 3rd straight ACC win
Duke looks to prove its worth against ACC-leading Virginia
Hot-shooting Duke races past Wake Forest
Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opts out of remainder of season, will enter NBA Draft
UNC and Duke among elite programs stuck on the NCAA Tournament bubble
Duke rolls past NC State 69-53 in ACC play
Video
Notre Dame deals Duke 3rd loss in a row
UNC slips past Duke with 91-87 win
Video
Miami upsets Duke in 77-75 win
ACC baseball series at UNC features first all-Black umpire crew
UNC to welcome fans back for final 2 men’s basketball home games
18-point deficit too much for UNC to overcome in non-conference loss to Marquette
Walton, Sharpe help UNC beat Louisville 99-54
Video
Tar Heels beat Northeastern in rare Feb. nonconference game
UNC and Duke among elite programs stuck on the NCAA Tournament bubble
Huff, Hauser lead No. 9 Virginia past UNC, 60-48
Video
UNC game against Virginia Tech postponed over COVID-19, officials say
Video
UNC players celebrating without masks isn’t like they ‘charged the Capitol Building,’ Roy Williams says
Video
UNC men’s basketball players issue apology for maskless celebration after Duke win
Video
‘Canes drop 3rd in a row to Lightning, 3-1
‘Canes lose consecutive games for 1st time this season, 3-0 to Lightning
Hurricanes to welcome fans back to PNC Arena beginning March 4
After being shutout twice, Tampa Bay gets win back against ‘Canes, 4-2
One year later, Hurricanes still amazed with emergency goalie David Ayres
Nedeljkovic earns 1st NHL shutout, Carolina beats Lightning
Third-period flurry enough to see ‘Canes past Blackhawks, 5-3
Huberdeau scores on breakaway to beat ‘Canes in overtime, 4-3
McGinn, Staal each score twice as ‘Canes blow past Columbus
‘Canes send Galchenyuk to Toronto for forward prospect, AHL defenseman
Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera now cancer-free, family says
Video
Rezoning petition could pave way for new Panthers stadium
Video
Company files rezoning petition, prompting questions about Panthers’ stadium move
Video
Panthers staff selected to coach in 2021 Senior Bowl
Video
Saints rout Panthers 33-7 to earn No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Christian McCaffrey won’t play this week, ending his season
Video
Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis to retire at end of season
Washington falls to Panthers 20-13, failing to clinch NFC East
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers likely without two of their top players at Washington
Video
Panthers likely without McCaffrey vs. Washington
Trending Stories
$5,000 reward offered after dogs left in crates on side of road in Henderson die
Glenwood Avenue bars draw decent crowds as COVID-19 restrictions eased
Video
Missing man last seen 3 weeks ago at Sampson County hog farm
Nearly 40 speeding tickets issued as Durham County deputies continue crackdown on street racing
Video
Sledding accident causes teen’s death; dad dies at hospital
Video
3,500 NC prisoners are set to be released early following lawsuit settlement
Video
Gov. Cooper announces cash rewards for info on 7 murders in 4 different central NC cases
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories