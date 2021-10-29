Blitz – Week 11 | Apex at Green Hope

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After about four hours of deliberation, a jury in Norfolk found Hank Smith Jr., 42, guilty of all charges he faced in the death of his 4-year-old son.

Smith was convicted of felony homicide along with three related child abuse and neglect charges. His son, Larkin Carter Carr, was beaten to death at their Sangamon Avenue home in November 2018.