Blitz – Week 2 | East Chapel Hill at John Paul Catholic

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
A decade after Irene’s fury, no sign of Vermont teenager
Russian deaths of COVID-infected people hit record in July
Injured in Haiti quake at high risk of infection, amputation
How much impact could Sturgis rally have on COVID caseload?
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Rodeo comes to PNC Arena amid mask mandate and social distancing
Video
Top Stories
Wake County Public Schools fills only half of needed subs Friday, leaving 550+ vacancies
Video
Top Stories
CDC study traces school’s delta variant outbreak to 1 unvaccinated teacher
Paramedic shortage, 911 call surge, and packed hospitals lead to Orange County delays in ambulance responses
Video
$500 million available for NC rental assistance as eviction moratorium ends
Video
NC rental assistance program operates in 88 counties, here’s help for the remaining areas
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Video
Top Stories
Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island as tropical storm
Video
Heat, dry weather stay until cold front next week
Video
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Video
600+ workers deployed in NC mountains to help repair 40 damaged roads, bridges
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Delta Air Lines to make unvaccinated employees pay monthly charge; other businesses could follow
Video
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier killed in attack at Kabul airport was from Tennessee
Video
Top Stories
Rodeo comes to PNC Arena amid mask mandate and social distancing
Video
Wake County Public Schools fills only half of needed subs Friday, leaving 550+ vacancies
Video
Suspect dead, officer in hospital after shooting in Greensboro police HQ parking lot
Video
1 dead in T-bone crash in Raleigh, police say
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Blitz – Week 2 | East Chapel Hill at John Paul Catholic
Video
Top Stories
Blitz – Week 2 | Broughton at New Bern
Video
Americans overwhelm GB&I in singles to win Curtis Cup
Blitz – Week 2 | Cleveland at Rose
Video
Blitz – Week 2 | Jack Britt at Terry Sanford
Video
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blitz – Week 2 | East Chapel Hill at John Paul Catholic
The Blitz
Posted:
Aug 28, 2021 / 11:17 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2021 / 11:17 AM EDT
Final: John Paul Catholic 56, Chapel Hill 6
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
UNC ranked No. 10 in AP preseason poll, NC State receives votes
Veteran NC State confident, ready for breakout season
Video
North Carolina coaches have some fun at annual Pigskin Preview in Cary
Video
NC State’s Jose Torres, Tyler McDonough sign with MLB teams
Video
Incoming NC State freshman Breon Pass named NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year
‘It was hard’ – NC State players, coach open up about COVID-19 outbreak, Omaha exit
Video
Delta variant causes concern as cases reported within NC State baseball team, rise across Southeast
Video
8 NC State baseball players tested positive for highly contagious Delta variant, chancellor says
Video
‘Unusual’ that vaccinated NC State baseball players test positive for COVID-19, Triangle health experts say
Video
NC State ‘moving through … stages of grief’ following abrupt ouster from CWS
Video
After years of fighting for his spot, Heritage HS product Gunnar Holmberg getting his shot as Duke QB
Video
Cutcliffe pushes Blue Devils during Duke’s first practice in pads
As practice begins, Duke uses last season’s 2-9 record as motivation
Video
Duke faces Kentucky, Gonzaga in non-conference play during Coach K’s final season
Video
3 Triangle basketball products picked in 1st round of NBA Draft
Video
Duke Football: 2021 ACC preview
North Carolina coaches have some fun at annual Pigskin Preview in Cary
Video
Chelsea Gray the first Duke women’s basketball player to suit up for US Olympic team
Video
5 Duke players taken during 2021 MLB Draft
Duke/UNC rivalry meets Ohio State/Michigan rivalry in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
UNC ranked No. 10 in AP preseason poll, NC State receives votes
Tenn. transfer Chandler excited to contribute to backfield as UNC football ranks No. 9 in preseason poll
Video
UNC Tar Heels begin fall football practice amid high expectations
Video
3 Triangle basketball products picked in 1st round of NBA Draft
Video
Former UNC QB Marquise Williams to join St. Augustine’s coaching staff
UNC player puts new name, image, likeness rules into action with t-shirt signing in Chapel Hill
Video
North Carolina coaches have some fun at annual Pigskin Preview in Cary
Video
UNC-Chapel Hill opens group licensing program for athletes
Video
Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia taking his scoring, rebounding prowess to UNC
Video
UNC trustees to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure Wednesday
Video
‘I want to be a Hurricane’ – Carolina, Svechnikov agree on 8-year deal
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov
Video
Canes’ Ethan Bear surprises young hockey player with new equipment
Video
How will the ‘Canes look after offseason roster overhaul?
Carolina Hurricanes Free Agency tracker
Hurricanes trade Warren Foegele to Edmonton, acquire D-man Ethan Bear
‘Canes release 2021-22 schedule, will open at home vs. New York Islanders
‘Canes trade goalie Nedeljkovic to Detroit for 3rd-round pick, rights to Bernier
Carolina Hurricanes release 2021 exhibition schedule
Tom Dundon now sole owner of Carolina Hurricanes
Ravens get 19th straight preseason win with 20-3 victory over Panthers
Colts edge Carolina Panthers 21-18 in preseason game
Brisket, Beignets, Bloody Mary’s: Panthers unveil new menu items at Bank of America Stadium
Video
Panthers fans cautious about COVID-19 spread, but ready for start of football season
Video
NY sheriff commends Gov. Cuomo accusers for coming forward
Carolina Panthers Fan Fest kicks off on Friday
Video
Panthers’ McCaffrey still confident after injury-marred 2020
Carolina Panthers’ Darnold sheds mask, won’t discuss vaccination
Panthers owner: ‘No way’ I’d build domed stadium post-COVID
Panthers expected to open at full capacity during 2021 season, masks not required
Video
Trending Stories
Bojangles closing all company-owned locations for 2 days – most in Charlotte, Fayetteville
Wake County Public Schools fills only half of needed subs Friday, leaving 550+ vacancies
Video
Durham police searching for suspect in triple shooting at China Buffet parking lot
Fatal shooting at Durham apartment complex marks fourth in city overnight
Nash County deputies track down woman in Charlotte who cut off ankle monitor
Wake County Schools considering new COVID safety measures
Video
Woman charged in 2nd arrest linked to Moore County killing, deputies say
Click here for full list of trending stories