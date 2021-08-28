Blitz – Week 2 | Panther Creek at Leesville Road

A decade after a Vermont teenager disappeared as Tropical Storm Irene was bearing down on the state, his mother is still hoping someone will be able to answer the question about what happened to him.

Marble Arvidsonwas 17 when he left his Brattleboro foster home with a man who appeared to be in his 20s on the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2011, saying he'd be home in half an hour. That was hours before the rains started. He has never been seen again.