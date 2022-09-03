RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The high school football season continued to roll forward with Week 3 Friday night as dozens of schools across the state squared off for important games. Get the scores and video highlights.

Albemarle 57, Swannanoa Owen 12

Andrews 52, North Buncombe 6

Anson County 26, Monroe Piedmont 6

Asheville 28, Brevard 0

Asheville Reynolds 49, Alexander Central 7

Bartlett Yancey 56, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Bear Grass 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

Belmont Cramer 27, East Gaston 21

Belmont South Point 42, R-S Central 14

Boonville Starmount 59, East Bend Forbush 0

Bunn 49, Oxford Webb 0

Burlington Williams 37, Southern Alamance 20

Cape Fear 39, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Cary Panther Creek 35, Durham Jordan 27

Central Cabarrus 32, Gastonia Huss 27

Central Davidson 67, West Davidson 0

Chambers 40, Robert B. Glenn 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Charlotte Berry Tech 30, Charlotte Garinger 6

Charlotte Christian 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21

Charlotte Latin 18, Metrolina Christian Academy 12

Charlotte Olympic 41, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Providence 64, Monroe Parkwood 42

Charlotte Providence Day 21, Charlotte Catholic 20

Cherryville 21, Blacksburg, S.C. 20

China Grove Carson 47, South Stanly 0

Chocowinity Southside 33, Robersonville South Creek 8

Choctaw Central, Miss. 30, Cherokee 20

Christ the King High School 14, Lake Norman Charter 0

Clayton Cleveland 34, Greenville Conley 23

Clinton 55, Fayetteville Smith 28

Concord Cox Mill 24, Monroe Sun Valley 23

Croatan 18, East Carteret 7

Davie County 28, North Davidson 21

Durham Hillside 15, Greensboro Dudley 8 – called at halftime over “several fights”

Durham Riverside 42, Vance County 13

East Burke 28, Valdese Draughn 27, OT

East Davidson 42, Trinity 13

East Duplin 55, Richlands 0

East Surry 42, West Stokes 7

East Wilkes 43, North Wilkes 7

Eastern Alamance 41, Northern Guilford 35

Eastern Randolph 35, Walkertown 21

Enka 45, Rosman 6

Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Westover 54, Fairmont 0

Forest City Chase 65, North Gaston 14

Gastonia Forestview 13, Morganton Freedom 7

Gray’s Creek 21, West Johnston 10

Hampton, Tenn. 36, Avery County 27

Hertford County 48, Bertie County 8

Hickory 35, Newton-Conover 28

Hickory Ridge 37, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14

Holly Springs 14, Fuquay-Varina 3

Kannapolis Brown 28, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Kinston 38, Ayden-Grifton 14

Knightdale 47, Pembroke Swett 14

Lake Norman 35, Statesville 14

Lee County 34, South Granville 28

Lenoir Hibriten 60, West Caldwell 14

Marlboro County, S.C. 27, Scotland 24

Marshville Forest Hills 52, Monroe Union Academy 7

Matthews Weddington 49, West Forsyth 32

McDowell County 26, East Rutherford 0

Monroe 54, Concord 10

Mooresville 35, West Rowan 14

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21, Bessemer City 0

Mount Airy 54, Surry Central 6

New Bern 53, West Craven 0

New Hanover County 29, Matthews Butler 28

Newton Grove Hobbton 47, East Columbus 6

Newton Grove Midway 22, South Lenoir 14

North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 23

North Duplin 35, Jones County 14

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 42, West Brunswick 26

North Raleigh Christian 20, Southlake Christian 0

North Rowan 49, North Stanly 0

North Surry 36, Elkin 27

Northeast Guilford 18, Eden Morehead 7

Northwest Cabarrus 14, North Lincoln 0

Northwest Guilford 49, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6

Oak Grove 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 20

Pamlico County 36, Harrells Christian 30

Pasquotank County 38, Perquimans 12

Person 55, Granville Central 0

Pfafftown Reagan 17, Charlotte Myers Park 14

Pungo Christian 38, Swan Quarter Mattamuskeet 18

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 50, Charlotte Country Day 12

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 31, Richmond County 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

Raleigh Millbrook 48, Garner 7

Raleigh Ravenscroft 28, Cabarrus 13

Raleigh Sanderson 56, Erwin Triton 55

Randleman 47, Montgomery Central 7

Roanoke Rapids 53, North Pitt 8

Robbinsville 26, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8

Rocky Point Trask 42, Rose Hill Union 0

Salisbury 35, East Rowan 7

Shelby Crest 54, Shelby 49

South Brunswick 62, West Bladen 0

South Iredell 43, West Iredell 6

South Mecklenburg 53, East Mecklenburg 0

South Pointe, S.C. 16, Charlotte Mallard Creek 13

Southeast Halifax 44, Northwest Halifax 0

Southern Guilford 21, Western Guilford 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 41, Apex Middle Creek 24

Southern Wayne 20, Goldsboro 0

Southwest Guilford 49, High Point Central 6

Spring Lake Overhills 34, Morrisville Green Hope 0

Swain County 13, Franklin 10, OT

Thomasville 38, High Point Andrews 0

Thomasville Ledford 70, Trinity Wheatmore 0

Topsail 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Unicoi County, Tenn. 35, Madison County 14

Waccamaw, S.C. 43, Wilmington Ashley 0

Wake Forest 17, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Washington Academy 12, South Central Pitt 7

Washington County 27, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 12

Watauga County 28, Mitchell County 21

Waynesville Tuscola 33, Asheville Erwin 12

West Carteret 24, Farmville Central 7

West Lincoln 54, Newton Foard 7

West Mecklenburg 14, Gastonia Ashbrook 9

West Stanly 21, Mount Pleasant 20

Western Alamance 28, Eastern Guilford 26

Whiteville 43, East Bladen 13

Wilmington Laney 56, Lumberton 0

Winston-Salem Carver 42, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 29, Greensboro Page 14

Winston-Salem Prep 21, Winston-Salem Parkland 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jacksonville Northside vs. St. Pauls, ccd.