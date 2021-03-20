Blitz – Week 4 | Cardinal Gibbons @ Millbrook

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Advocates urge transparency in Biden priest investigation
Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law
New video shows intense wind, rain as tornado hits NC city
Video
Raleigh group helps fight teen homelessness with only shelter in Triangle for youths
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
New video shows intense wind, rain as tornado hits NC city
Video
Top Stories
Tornado with winds up to 100 mph confirmed in northern Orange County
Video
‘Holy cow! There it is right there! – Woman reacts to spotting possible tornado in Burlington
Video
Spring officially begins on Saturday, March 20th
Spring 2021: Nasty drought in forecast for much of US
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
New video shows intense wind, rain as tornado hits NC city
Video
Top Stories
Raleigh group helps fight teen homelessness with only shelter in Triangle for youths
Video
Top Stories
Businesses, customers excited as The Streetery returns to downtown Durham
Video
‘We are going to bounce back’: Fans disappointed after UNC loses but happy to see tournament back
Video
Tips for saving your pennies at the pump as NC and national gas prices go up
Video
Florida deputy helps restore memorial for boy whose stepmom is charged in his death
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Boeheim pours in 30, No. 11 seed Orange rout Aztecs 78-62
Top Stories
‘We are going to bounce back’: Fans disappointed after UNC loses but happy to see tournament back
Video
Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss
North Texas comes up big with 78-69 upset over Purdue
Ovechkin scores 2 in final 7 minutes, Capitals beat Rangers
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blitz – Week 4 | Cardinal Gibbons @ Millbrook
The Blitz
Posted:
Mar 20, 2021 / 12:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2021 / 12:30 AM EDT
Final: Cardinal Gibbons 33, Millbrook 7
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
NC State commands the paint to beat Davidson in NIT opener
NC State to compete in NIT, faces Davidson in Thursday game
Video
NC State’s Devin Leary back healthy and ready for breakout campaign
Deep, experienced Wolfpack squad begins spring football drills
No. 3 NC State beats No. 5 Louisville 58-56 for women’s ACC title
Cunane, No. 3 NC State avoid upset, reach ACC title game
Video
Cunane, No. 3 NC State top Virginia Tech 68-55 in ACCs
NC State beats Notre Dame to finish season on 5-game win streak
Virginia Tech at NC State game canceled over COVID-19 safety protocols
NC State’s Wes Moore named ACC Coach of the Year
Several Duke players react after COVID-19 crushes their tournament hopes
Video
‘They had it for sure’ – Fans react to Duke pulling out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test
Duke out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 case within program
Video
Williams dominates as Duke beats Louisville to advance in ACC Tournament
Duke hammers Boston College in 1st round of ACC Tournament, moves on to play Louisville
UNC breezes to 2nd win over Duke, 91-73
Video
Duke football begins spring practice hoping to mentally ‘cut off’ 2020 season
Georgia Tech tops Duke in overtime to win 5th in a row
Duke planning to host in-person spring graduation ceremony
Video
Jones scores 25, Louisville stops Duke streak with 80-73 win in OT
Video
‘We are going to bounce back’: Fans disappointed after UNC loses but happy to see tournament back
Video
Wisconsin flies past UNC in NCAA Tournament opener, 85-62
Video
‘Big-time challenge:’ How UNC could go all the way in the NCAA Tournament
Video
UNC basketball commit, Westover standout D’Marco Dunn has proven he can adapt to new situations
Video
Florida State holds off UNC, 69-66, in ACC Tournament semifinal
Video
UNC edges out win over Virginia Tech to advance to semifinals of ACC Tournament
UNC big men dominate boards in win over Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
UNC fans rush Franklin Street, blocking traffic after 2nd win over Duke
Video
UNC breezes to 2nd win over Duke, 91-73
Video
Buddy Boeheim turns in lights out shooting performance in Syracuse win over UNC
Video
Aho’s 2 goals not enough as ‘Canes fall in overtime
Hurricanes top Red Wings for 8th straight, take Central lead
Hurricanes steamroll Predators for 7th straight win
Staal scores twice as ‘Canes top Predators in overtime
Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes blow past Panthers 4-2
Video
Fans thrilled to be back in the stands for ‘Canes game at PNC Arena
Video
‘Canes run away in 3rd period as fans return to PNC Arena after more than a year
Video
Lorentz’s 1st NHL goal is difference as ‘Canes end road trip with win over Predators
Necas emerges as hero as ‘Canes cap off frantic finish with overtime win vs. Florida
Necas’ shootout goal lifts Hurricanes past Panthers 4-3
Video
PASSIONATE SENDOFF: Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis say goodbye in ‘dual retirement ceremony’
Video
Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera now cancer-free, family says
Video
Rezoning petition could pave way for new Panthers stadium
Video
Company files rezoning petition, prompting questions about Panthers’ stadium move
Video
Panthers staff selected to coach in 2021 Senior Bowl
Video
Saints rout Panthers 33-7 to earn No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Christian McCaffrey won’t play this week, ending his season
Video
Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis to retire at end of season
Washington falls to Panthers 20-13, failing to clinch NFC East
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers likely without two of their top players at Washington
Video
Trending Stories
$1,400 checks aren’t the only form of financial help in the stimulus bill
Video
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County
Video
Fayetteville health facility to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Group 5 next week
Video
Wake County COVID-19 vaccine provider list
Video
Alert Day over: Storms move out after producing damage, more rain expected Friday
Video
NC makes cuts to unemployment benefits
Video
Google picks Durham for new Google Cloud Hub; hub to ‘eventually support’ 1,000+ jobs
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories