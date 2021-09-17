Blitz – Week 5 | Corinth Holders at Cleveland

(StudyFinds.org) - Recent COVID-19 variants are much more adept at airborne transmission than the original version of the coronavirus, according to a new study. University of Maryland researchers analyzed the Alpha variant first identified in the United Kingdom and discovered that carriers breathe out 43 to 100 times more infectious viral aerosols than those infected with the original strain.

On a positive note, study authors say certain face coverings usually cut the amount of exhaled viral particles in half.