Blitz – Week 6 | Havelock at Southern Durham

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats
Previewing the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and what you can expect to see
Video
Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate
Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
List grows of Durham restaurants requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, some urge city to pass rules
Video
Top Stories
Apex family, community mourning after teacher, mom dies from COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Are we finally past the delta peak of COVID-19? Why one projection says yes
Video
Staff shortage across UNC Health System impacting antibody infusions to treat COVID-19
Video
COVID-19 in NC: 3 vaccine rates tick up, 5,800 new cases reported
Biden encourages COVID booster after CDC endorses shot for older Americans
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Sam forms, expected to become major hurricane over the coming days
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Rose Moves North, Tropical Storm Peter Gets Stronger
Weekend stays comfy, another cold front coming next week
Video
Hurricane Hunter aircraft to investigate system forecast to move by NC coast
2 new depressions likely to form in the Atlantic, NHC says
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Previewing the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show and what you can expect to see
Video
Top Stories
Protest held outside football game about stricter COVID-19 rules in Orange County
Video
Top Stories
Cary and Apex high schools renew longtime football rivalry
Video
Dozens of complaints by Durham fire and EMS regarding Durham 911 center revealed in CBS 17 public records request
Video
Woman in custody after children tossed off bridge; 1 dead, another hospitalized
Video
List grows of Durham restaurants requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof, some urge city to pass rules
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Cole, Stanton lead Yankees past Red Sox 8-3, cut lead to 1
Top Stories
Cary and Apex high schools renew longtime football rivalry
Video
North Carolina high school football scores | Week 6
LEADING OFF: Cardinals seek franchise-best 15th straight win
Tiger Woods’ text helps inspire U.S. team in Ryder Cup
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blitz – Week 6 | Havelock at Southern Durham
The Blitz
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 11:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 11:47 PM EDT
Havelock 34, S. Durham 2
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Wolfpack basketball gets big commit from big man known as ‘Baby Shaq’
Video
Points may be hard to come by when Clemson visits NC State
Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb needs another ankle surgery
NC State still seeking that elusive signature win
Leary, Knight lead N.C. State past Furman, 45-7
NC State looking to get on a roll after tough loss to Mississippi State
NC State releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule
Wolfpack LB Scott unfazed as he steps into starting role after Wilson’s season-ending injury
Wolfpack player not about to hide from social media – even after defeat
NC State loses LB Payton Wilson, S Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries
Duke starts fast, holds off Northwestern in 2nd half, 30-23
Duke releases schedule for Krzyzewski’s final season
Call from Duke’s legendary Coach K gives motivation, hope for NC dad battling heart failure
Video
Duke aims for consistency when it hosts Northwestern
Video
Durant scores 3 TDs as Duke rushes past N.C. A&T, 45-17
Former Duke All-American heavyweight wrestler, coach makes WWE debut
Duke upset in opener by in-state foe Charlotte; 49ers earn first Power 5 win at home in program history
Durant’s 3 TDs not enough as Charlotte shocks Duke, 31-28
Duke ready to put disastrous 2020 behind them with game against Charlotte
Duke Athletics announces changes to mask mandate policy at sporting events
Video
UNC’s Mack Brown doesn’t let 4-star running back George Pettaway get away
Video
UNC basketball excited for fresh start under Hubert Davis
Clemson, UNC are ACC’s only ranked teams
Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39
UNC Tar Heels brace for the ‘South’s Oldest Rivalry’ in game against Virginia
UNC releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule
UNC will attempt to slow down Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong in ‘The South’s Oldest Rivalry’
Video
Howell figures in 5 TDs, No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State
UNC wide receiver Josh Downs looking to step up this season
UNC Basketball ready for 2021 season with new coach, 3 transfers
Lenovo to serve as Hurricanes’ helmet sponsor during 2021-22 season
Video
‘Canes open camp with many new faces on the ice
Video
Caroline Hurricanes say team is 100% vaccinated against COVID-19
How the Kotkaniemi acquisition can become a ‘win’ for the Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes acquire Kotkaniemi from Montreal
Hurricanes await word from Montreal on Kotkaniemi decision
‘I want to be a Hurricane’ – Carolina, Svechnikov agree on 8-year deal
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov
Video
Canes’ Ethan Bear surprises young hockey player with new equipment
Video
How will the ‘Canes look after offseason roster overhaul?
Darnold runs in 2 TDs as Panthers improve to 3-0 with win in Houston
McCaffrey exits game against Texans with hamstring injury
Panthers pound Saints 26-7 to improve to 2-0
‘Keep Pounding?’: Longtime Panthers chant notably absent from Sunday’s game
Video
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in season opener
Darnold takes blame for Jets losses, eager for next chapter
Survey: Panthers fans spend the least on alcohol, overall stadium concessions among all NFL fans
Video
Ravens get 19th straight preseason win with 20-3 victory over Panthers
Colts edge Carolina Panthers 21-18 in preseason game
Brisket, Beignets, Bloody Mary’s: Panthers unveil new menu items at Bank of America Stadium
Video
Trending Stories
Friends of Gabby Petito remember her time living in Carolina Beach, working in Wilmington
Video
Raleigh buys $8 million extended stay hotel for emergency and ‘supportive’ housing
Video
Former East Wake High football player, Ex-Northern Guilford High coach charged with indecent liberties with a child
Video
Durham man charged with murdering Faith Hedgepeth in 2012
Video
Couple who filmed porn on Myrtle Beach SkyWheel arrested for sex acts in arcade photo booth
Video
Man who impersonated officer invites deputies into home — now also facing drug charges, Nash County officials say
Arrest made as boy fights for life following hit-and-run crash at school bus stop, Va. officials say
Click here for full list of trending stories