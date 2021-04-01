Blitz – Week 6 | Southview @ Overhills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Cardinal Gibbons' boy's lacrosse team capped off a perfect season with a state championship by beating Hough 14-5 Friday night.

The Huskies got on the board first when senior Ryan Scanlon found the back of the net at the 11:37 mark of the first period. The one-goal lead lasted 4 minutes. David Hart hit Griffin Cooling, who scored to knot the game up.