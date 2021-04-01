Blitz – Week 6 | Southview @ Overhills

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Getting Answers – COVID-19
Coronavirus
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
People react to possibility of COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ in NC
Video
Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
Train crashes in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths
Actor Dick Van Dyke seen handing out cash to job seekers outside California nonprofit
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
CBS 17 weather cams
Traffic
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
No Joke: Winter is back with freezing temps Friday morning
Video
Top Stories
60 mph winds, quarter-size hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC
Video
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for areas south and east of Triangle
Video
Some without power after severe storms hit central NC; another round forecast for Sunday
Video
Severe weather chances in the forecast for Friday, Sunday in central NC
Video
Chase for the Championship
Chase for the Championship
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
People react to possibility of COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ in NC
Video
Top Stories
Actor Dick Van Dyke seen handing out cash to job seekers outside California nonprofit
Video
Top Stories
Audit finds NC returned $120 million in COVID-19 relief funding
Video
Durham nonprofit turning buses into rolling vaccine clinics for underserved communities
Video
Deputies seek person of interest in shooting that killed SC dad
Video
NC girl ‘traumatized’ after 7-year-old friend shot in crossfire, mom says
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NC high school football scores – Thursday, April 1
Top Stories
Fast’s late goal sends ‘Canes past Blackhawks, 4-3
Astros’ Correa planning for free agency, no hard feelings
LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday
Opening Day: Snow, stars, fans and a virus postponement
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blitz – Week 6 | Southview @ Overhills
The Blitz
Posted:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2021 / 11:36 PM EDT
Final: Southview 40, Overhills 0
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
NC State’s Beverly transferring to Eastern Kentucky
Indiana slips past NC State with 73-70 win; Wolfpack falls short of Elite Eight
2 NC State baseball players suspended after breaking and entering arrests
Video
Hot start not enough for NC State in NIT loss vs. Colorado State
NC State women’s basketball head coach Moore earns National Coach of the Year award
NC State women move on to Sweet 16 after beating USF, 79-67
Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58
NC State commands the paint to beat Davidson in NIT opener
NC State to compete in NIT, faces Davidson in Thursday game
Video
NC State’s Devin Leary back healthy and ready for breakout campaign
Duke hits field for spring showcase, hungry for bounce-back season
Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield enters transfer portal
Duke football eager to return to gridiron and prove themselves after 2-9 season last year
Several Duke players react after COVID-19 crushes their tournament hopes
Video
‘They had it for sure’ – Fans react to Duke pulling out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test
Duke out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 case within program
Video
Williams dominates as Duke beats Louisville to advance in ACC Tournament
Duke hammers Boston College in 1st round of ACC Tournament, moves on to play Louisville
UNC breezes to 2nd win over Duke, 91-73
Video
Duke football begins spring practice hoping to mentally ‘cut off’ 2020 season
See legendary UNC-Chapel Hill coach Roy Williams’ retirement news conference
Video
THROUGH THE YEARS: 3 decades of Roy Williams, UNC-Chapel Hill’s legendary basketball coach
Video
Social media reacts after UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams announces retirement
Video
‘No one has ever enjoyed coaching like I have:’ UNC’s Roy Williams retires
Video
After 4 years at UNC, forward Sterling Manley says he’s transferring
UNC freshman Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA Draft
2009 NCAA Championship winner Danny Green donates $1M to UNC men’s basketball program
Video
UNC women bow out in 1st round, but take home valuable postseason experience
‘We are going to bounce back’: Fans disappointed after UNC loses but happy to see tournament back
Video
Wisconsin flies past UNC in NCAA Tournament opener, 85-62
Video
Fast’s late goal sends ‘Canes past Blackhawks, 4-3
Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1
Necas scores twice as Hurricanes top Lightning 4-3
Aho’s overtime goal lifts ‘Canes past Blue Jackets
‘Canes end losing skid with shutout win over Columbus
Video
Bjorkstrand scores in shootout as Blue Jackets rally past Carolina Hurricanes
Aho’s 2 goals not enough as ‘Canes fall in overtime
Hurricanes top Red Wings for 8th straight, take Central lead
Hurricanes steamroll Predators for 7th straight win
Staal scores twice as ‘Canes top Predators in overtime
PASSIONATE SENDOFF: Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis say goodbye in ‘dual retirement ceremony’
Video
Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera now cancer-free, family says
Video
Rezoning petition could pave way for new Panthers stadium
Video
Company files rezoning petition, prompting questions about Panthers’ stadium move
Video
Panthers staff selected to coach in 2021 Senior Bowl
Video
Saints rout Panthers 33-7 to earn No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Christian McCaffrey won’t play this week, ending his season
Video
Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis to retire at end of season
Washington falls to Panthers 20-13, failing to clinch NFC East
Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers likely without two of their top players at Washington
Video
Trending Stories
Here’s when stimulus payments for Social Security recipients are expected to come
Video
Lumberton man arrested, charged with murder in I-95 road rage shooting that left mom of 6 dead
Video
South Carolina woman accused of sex crimes with 11-year-old
Woman charged with manslaughter after disconnecting her son’s ventilator for 10 hours, warrant says
Durham nonprofit turning buses into rolling vaccine clinics for underserved communities
Video
NC General Assembly approves bill requiring in-person summer school for students
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories