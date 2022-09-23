RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – The high school football season continued to roll forward with Week 6 Friday night.

The first day of fall arrived on the Friday of Week 6 with dozens of schools across the state squaring off for important games. Get the scores and video highlights.

Apex 50, Cary 21

Apex Middle Creek 26, Green Level 20

Asheville 48, Asheville Erwin 0

Asheville Reynolds 49, Enka 0

Asheville Roberson 45, North Buncombe 13

Belmont South Point 35, Gastonia Huss 7

Bessemer City 60, Gastonia Highland Tech 14

Boonville Starmount 34, North Stokes 6

Brevard 44, R-S Central 6

Burlington Williams 70, Orange 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30, Rosman 13

Canton Pisgah 34, David Crockett, Tenn. 10

Cape Fear 48, Pembroke Swett 0

Catawba Bandys 35, East Burke 14

Central, S.C. 14, Anson County 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 48, Palisades 0

Charlotte Catholic 36, Charlotte Independence 35

Charlotte Christian 35, Charlotte Latin 27

Charlotte Mallard Creek 47, Huntersville Hopewell 7

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Arden Christ School 0

Clayton 49, Garner 0

Clinton 55, East Bladen 7

Concord 32, Central Cabarrus 7

Concord Cannon 35, Asheville School 6

Concord Cox Mill 56, West Cabarrus 7

Cornelius Hough 16, Chambers 7

Corvian 42, Carolina Pride 8

Covenant Day School 42, High Point Christian Academy 0

Currituck County 28, Camden County 25

Davidson Community School 56, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 6

East Bend Forbush 21, West Wilkes 20

East Columbus 63, Jones County 7

East Duplin 59, Kinston 12

East Forsyth 56, Davie County 21

East Gaston 38, Cherryville 0

East Lincoln 28, Statesville 7

East Surry 63, North Surry 24

East Wilkes 63, Elkin 21

Eastern Alamance 22, Western Alamance 16

Eastern Randolph 42, West Stanly 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 36, Edenton Holmes 34

Farmville Central 46, Ayden-Grifton 14

Fayetteville Britt 44, Lumberton 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 55, Western Harnett 0

Fayetteville Sanford 47, Erwin Triton 6

Fayetteville Seventy-First 37, Gray’s Creek 3

Fayetteville Westover 25, Harnett Central 6

Forest City Chase 55, East Rutherford 3

Fuquay-Varina 28, Southeast Raleigh 0

Gastonia Forestview 24, Gastonia Ashbrook 21

Goldsboro Rosewood 27, Chocowinity Southside 18

Graham 20, Hickory Home School 12

Greene Central 30, SouthWest Edgecombe 3

Greensboro Dudley 58, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Greensboro Grimsley 55, Northwest Guilford 12

Greensboro Page 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 7

Greenville Conley 23, Jacksonville Northside 0

Greenville Rose 35, South Central Pitt 14

Halifax Academy 64, Community Christian 0

Hendersonville 32, Polk County 21

Hertford County 50, Pasquotank County 6

Hickory 29, North Lincoln 22

Hickory St. Stephens 21, North Iredell 7

Holly Springs 31, Friendship 7

Hope Mills South View 62, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 24, Monroe 20

Jacksonville White Oak 16, Swansboro 9

Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0

Lake Norman 29, Kannapolis Brown 7

Lasker Northeast 56, Pungo Christian 36

Lee County 27, Hoke County 16

Lexington 13, South Davidson 12

Lincolnton 22, Newton-Conover 21

Maiden 27, West Lincoln 17

Manteo 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 15

Matthews Butler 44, Charlotte Providence 6

Matthews Weddington 56, Mecklenburg County, Va. 0

Mayodan McMichael 34, High Point Andrews 26

Mitchell County 49, Swannanoa Owen 26

Monroe Parkwood 31, Indian Land, S.C. 28

Mooresville 40, Hickory Ridge 22

Mount Pleasant 36, Monroe Union Academy 14

Murphy 42, New Faith Christian, Ga. 0

Nash Central 17, Franklinton 10

New Bern 45, Jacksonville 0

New Hanover County 28, South Brunswick 13

Newton Grove Midway 26, Fairmont 0

North Brunswick 21, Wilmington Laney 7

North Duplin 49, Bear Grass 14

North Edgecombe 67, Rocky Mount Prep 0

North Moore 35, Bartlett Yancey 22

North Pitt 32, North Johnston 16

North Raleigh Christian 55, Harrells Christian 6

Northampton County 50, Southeast Halifax 6

Northern Guilford 38, Southeast Guilford 21

Northern Nash 49, Bunn 13

Northwest Cabarrus 26, East Rowan 3

Pfafftown Reagan 28, Robert B. Glenn 26

Raleigh Ravenscroft def. South Wake, forfeit

Reidsville 36, North Forsyth 7

Riverside Martin 41, Washington County 20

Robbinsville 40, Alleghany County 7

Rockingham County 14, Greensboro Smith 8

Salemburg Lakewood 35, Pender County 34

Salisbury 55, West Davidson 7

Shelby 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 6

Smithfield-Selma 21, Wilson Hunt 17

South Johnston 37, Wilson Fike 22

Southern Alamance 58, Burlington Cummings 28

Southern Durham 35, Havelock 28

Southern Guilford 22, Northeast Guilford 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Richmond County 27

Southwest Onslow 32, North Lenoir 8

Southwestern Randolph 40, Asheboro 2

Spring Lake Overhills 54, Fayetteville Smith 22

St. Pauls 42, Red Springs 0

Tarboro 53, Bertie County 0

Thomasville 45, North Rowan 13

Valdese Draughn 57, Avery County 7

Walkertown 25, West Stokes 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 50, South Lenoir 7

Warsaw Kenan 55, South Columbus 19

Waynesville Tuscola 31, Franklin 7

West Brunswick 56, Wilmington Ashley 49

West Craven 41, Washington 14

West Forsyth 58, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

West Henderson 51, East Henderson 0

West Iredell 26, Newton Foard 8

West Johnston 42, Southern Wayne 12

Wilmington Hoggard 10, Topsail 0

Wilson Prep 58, Northwest Halifax 6

Winston-Salem Carver 14, Kernersville McGuinness 12

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/