Blitz – Week 7 | Lumberton at South View

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of death for a 21-year-old college student whose body was found nearly a week ago behind the Hannah-Salem Fire Department on Highway 378 in Pamplico, South Carolina.

The body of Sheridan Wahl, of Tampa, Florida, was found on Sept. 21. She had been missing since Sept. 19, when she and a family member had a FaceTime conversation that afternoon while she was in Myrtle Beach to visit family.