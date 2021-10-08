Blitz – Week 8 | Harnett Central at Terry Sanford

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who abducted her 4-year-old grandson and has been evading deputies since June, officials say.

According to the sheriff's office, Justin Antwan Tillman, 4, was taken by his maternal grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman, and has not been seen in-person since June 14.