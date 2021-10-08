Blitz – Week 8 | Play of the Week

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) - One person died and three others were injured after a car crashed into the front of Johnson’s Drive-In in Siler City on Friday afternoon. One victim was so badly injured they had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“I looked in that direction and I saw the car coming through the building and glass flying,” said Carolyn Johnson Routh, the owner of the Chatham County restaurant.