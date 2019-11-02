Broughton pulls ahead in 2nd half in win over rival Sanderson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday’s rivalry showdown between Broughton and Sanderson carried weight despite each team a good bit beneath .500 heading into the last two weeks.

The Capitals broke open a close contest in the third quarter on their way to a 29-19 win.

The hosting Spartans opened the scoring when Zion Meyers broke through from 10 yards away. Broughton did counter with quarterback Worth Warner pushing his way into the end zone, but a missed point-after kick preserved Sanderson’s lead.

The Capitals wrap up their campaign at home against Millbrook. Sanderson will go out to Southeast Raleigh.

