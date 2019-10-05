Broughton pulls away to best Southeast Raleigh, 36-18

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Broughton pulled away to beat Southeast Raleigh, 38-16, and end a three-game skid in Friday’s conference opener.

The Capitals led 10-6 until Kairon Martin took an interception the other way for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 12-10 lead.

Broughton answered by forcing a turnover of its own when Ben Haugh picked off the host’s quarterback and took it deep into Southeast Raleigh territory. That set up a 25-yard scamper by Darius Walker to give the Capitals the lead back.

They kept the ball rolling in by doubling up the Bulldogs, 36-18. Broughton will next host a winless Enloe team that put up a good fight against Millbrook.

Southeast Raleigh will have next week off before heading to Enloe.

Southeast Raleigh’s Jeremiah Francis does his best to dodge Broughton defenders.

