Cardinal Gibbons breezes past Southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons had no problem winning its fifth in a row, 64-0, at home against Southeast Raleigh.

John Caramanico’s 7-yard was the game’s first score and the Crusaders never looked back. He scored the next touchdown — this one on fourth down — to propel Cardinal Gibbons to a 41-point first half.

Southeast Raleigh, a day after Halloween, dipped into its bag of tricks, but the reverse pass was picked off by Malcolm Reed. On the next play, Andrew Harvey connected on a short toss and Cameron Noble took it to the house.

Cardinal Gibbons finishes the regular season next week at Enloe. The Bulldogs will host Sanderson.