Cardinal Gibbons downs Scotland, earns spot in state championship game

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons, riding the synergy between Andrew Harvey and Brock Biestek, punched its ticket to the state championship Friday with a 22-15 win over Scotland.

After a scoreless first period, Harvey found Biestek for a large gain. Harvey then took a direct snap and went to the far sideline for a touchdown to give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead in the second.

They stuck to the same game plan on their next drive. Biestek hauled in a pass over the middle and down to the 2-yard line. Cardinal Gibbons then punched it in to double the advantage, 14-0.

The Crusaders will play East Forsyth Dec. 14 at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss