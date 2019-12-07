Cardinal Gibbons downs Scotland, earns spot in state championship game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons, riding the synergy between Andrew Harvey and Brock Biestek, punched its ticket to the state championship Friday with a 22-15 win over Scotland.

After a scoreless first period, Harvey found Biestek for a large gain. Harvey then took a direct snap and went to the far sideline for a touchdown to give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead in the second.

They stuck to the same game plan on their next drive. Biestek hauled in a pass over the middle and down to the 2-yard line. Cardinal Gibbons then punched it in to double the advantage, 14-0.

The Crusaders will play East Forsyth Dec. 14 at UNC-Chapel Hill.