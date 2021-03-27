Cardinal Gibbons finishes perfect season with state-championship win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons’ boy’s lacrosse team capped off a perfect season with a state championship by beating Hough 14-5 Friday night.

The Huskies got on the board first when senior Ryan Scanlon found the back of the net at the 11:37 mark of the first period. The one-goal lead lasted 4 minutes. David Hart hit Griffin Cooling, who scored to knot the game up.

MVP Bryce Wojnovich.

Hough recaptured the lead when Peyton Turner split the defense and snuck one on net, but the Crusaders answered when Caden Zadell tied the game a few minutes later.

The Huskies scored early, just not often. The second half looked like a shooting gallery with Cardinal Gibbons outscoring Hough 8-2. The Crusader to do the most damage was Bryce Wojnovich. The senior scored five goals and had a hat trick in the second quarter alone. He was named MVP of the game.

When the clock hit zero, the team and coaching staff streaked across the field to celebrate with friends and family.

“It’s unbelievable. These guys are just incredible brothers to each other and they honor this game so well,” said head coach Gordon Galloway. “I love each and every one of them. I love my coaches, the student body. This is an unbelievable moment for an absolutely outstanding senior class.”

The Crusaders technically won back-to-back championships. They won the championship in 2019. Last year, COVID-19 forced them to shut down everything. This season, they finish the year a perfect 17-0 and 10-0 in conference play.