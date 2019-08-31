Cardinal Gibbons follows win at Wake Forest by blasting Riverside-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons wasted no time making headlines this season when it began with a 27-24 win at Wake Forest in Week 1. The Crusaders followed that with a 58-27 win over Riverside-Durham in their home opener Friday night.

The Crusaders weren’t so hot out of the gate in Week 2, though. They fumbled the opening kickoff and conceded the opening touchdown when a scrambling Landon Sledge found Quinton Freeman to give the Pirates the 7-0 edge.

Cardinal Gibbons got the ball rolling once Ethan Hebb barrelled in from 7 yards out to knot the game. Quarterback Andrew Harvey kept the momentum going with a pass over the middle to a wide-open Cam Duarte.

That connection gave the Crusaders a lead they’d never give up. They improve to 2-0 ahead of a trip back to Wake Forest next week to take on Heritage.

Riverside, which romped Chapel Hill 44-7 in Week 1, will hope to get back on track when they travel to Person for Week 3.

