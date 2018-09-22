The Blitz

Cardinal Gibbons rides out large lead to beat Leesville Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Both teams went into Week 5 with one loss, and neither wanted to leave with a second.

Cardinal Gibbons built a 21-0 lead Friday and rode it out for a 33-22 win at Leesville Road.

Senior dual-threat quarterback Nick Frey led the charge for the Crusaders. He got chances to show off both his legs and arm. He hit Jacob Gill, who made a tough catch down the far sideline, then hit him again on the same sideline for a touchdown.

