Cardinal Gibbons rolls over Heritage in 2nd round

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons hit hard and hit often in rolling over Heritage, 42-0, in Friday’s second-round matchup.

Synergy between quarterback Andrew Harvey and receiver Brock Biestek highlighted the Crusaders’ offense. The two linked up for a 10-yard score to put Cardinal Gibbons ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

The two connected on the next touchdown — this one for 60 yards — as the Crusaders built a 35-0 lead by halftime. They added another touchdown in the third quarter while continuing to stave off Heritage’s offense.

Cardinal Gibbons will travel to New Bern on Nov. 29. The Bears ousted Seventy-First in the second round, 20-6.

