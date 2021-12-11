Cardinal Gibbons, Tarboro win NC football titles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons won the North Carolina 4A State Football Championship Saturday night while Tarboro repeated as the state champs in 1A Class.

In the last five seasons, Tarboro has won the state title four times. Saturday night, they dominated Mitchell County 28-7 to win their second title in the calendar year of 2021.

In the Class 2A title game, Wallace-Rose Hill fell to Shelby, 55-34.

Cardinal Gibbons defeated Chambers 14-2 in the big game Saturday night at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Friday night, Dudley of Greensboro won its 12th straight game and ended the season winning the Class 3A state title, beating Rose 69-40.

Dudley finished the season 15-1 and won its fifth state title and first since 2016. The Panthers have also won state titles in 2013, 2008 and 2007 and are now 5-2 in state title games, all under the direction of head coach Steven Davis.

WNCT contributed to this report