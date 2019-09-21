Cardinal Gibbons makes statement in blanking undefeated Cleveland, 36-0

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons completed its non-conference gauntlet with a statement 36-0 win over previously undefeated Cleveland.

The Crusaders built a lopsided 36-0 lead by halftime. The second touchdown came by way of a firm-footed Brock Biestek run.

The bell-to-bell defense from Cardinal Gibbons was as impressive. Blake Raphael’s interception helped keep the Rams at bay. The Crusaders cruised unexpectedly on both sides of the ball.

The win is Cardinal Gibbons’ second statement of the season after ending Wake Forest’s 45-game unbeaten streak in Week 1. The Crusaders come back to Raleigh and will welcome Leesville Road for their conference opener next week.

Cleveland, still coming off a strong non-conference set, will go to Corinth Holders to begin conference action.

More headlines from CBS17.com: