Cary and Apex high schools renew longtime football rivalry

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary and Apex high schools have been Wake County rivals for years, but the football game between the two hasn’t been played in three seasons.

That changed Friday night when the Imps hosted the Cougars for another installment of this cross-town collision.

“For us now to play our rival and actually get the game in, it’s exciting. I’m excited, my coaches are excited, the kids are excited,” said Cary Imps head coach Coleman Tyrance.

Excitement was a common theme among the players, too.

“It’s very exciting around the school, it’s blackout for us this week, so everybody’s excited. The students are excited, we’re excited so it’s going to be really fun game,” said Cary quarterback Matthew Huggins.

The night was even more special than just a renewed rivalry, it was a chance to bring back former Cary stars.

“It’s Hall of Fame night, so I know old past students and alumni are coming back and I think it’s going to be a very interesting game,” said Imps lineman Ryan Vann.

Both the Apex Cougars and Imps entered the game with a record of 2-2. For Tyrance, it was an opportunity for his team to continue their winning streak at home.

“So far this year we’re 2-0 at home. I know it’s been a long time since Cary has been 2-0 at home. So I think the crowd here is excited to see us winning at home. This could be our third win if we play hard,” he said.

Despite trailing 22-0 in the first quarter, the Cary Imps came back to win the game 53-42.