Clayton High School names new football coach

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School named Shane Handy its new football coach Tuesday.

Former coach Hunter Jenks resigned on Aug. 20 — just three days before the Comets’ season opener. He took a position coaching football at West Millbrook High School.

Robert Senseney took over Clayton’s program on an interim basis. The Comets finished the season 6-6 following a first-round exit to Southeast Gilford.

Handy helped create a powerhouse at Randleman. The Tigers have lost just four games in the past three years.

