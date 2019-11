GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton’s touchdown in the waning moments of the fourth quarter wasn’t enough in a 13-6 loss at Southeast Guilford in the first round of the playoffs.

Southeast Guilford Arron Lucas convinced almost everyone on a play fake and gave Jalen Fairley the green light for the touchdown. That gave the hosts a 13-0 lead in the third quarter.

Clayton scored in the final minute and went for an onside kick, but couldn’t recover.