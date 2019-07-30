Clayton’s Stephen Lines hopeful for senior season after missing 2018 with leg injury

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2018 football season ended quickly for Clayton High School’s Stephen Lines. The defensive back broke his tibia and fibula in the first quarter of the Comets’ first game.

Now a senior, Lines hopes to make the most of his final season with Clayton. They’ll aim to build on a 9-3 season that ended in the first round of the state playoffs.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now