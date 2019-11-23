Cleveland wins big on the road, advances to 3rd round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Being on the road and giving up the first touchdown didn’t seem to bother Cleveland, which won 35-14 at D.H. Conley in Friday’s second-round meeting.

The Rams responded immediately to giving up the first score. Omarion Hampton shed a handful of would-be Viking tacklers on his way to the end zone.

Sophomore quarterback Skylar Locklear fared well in the air, too. He threw a touchdown to Kouren Artis to extend Cleveland’s lead to 21-7.

A pair of trips to the end zone in the third quarter produced a 35-7 advantage. Conley scored in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Cleveland and Lee County will face off in the third round.