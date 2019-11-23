Cleveland wins big on the road, advances to 3rd round

The Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Being on the road and giving up the first touchdown didn’t seem to bother Cleveland, which won 35-14 at D.H. Conley in Friday’s second-round meeting.

The Rams responded immediately to giving up the first score. Omarion Hampton shed a handful of would-be Viking tacklers on his way to the end zone.

Sophomore quarterback Skylar Locklear fared well in the air, too. He threw a touchdown to Kouren Artis to extend Cleveland’s lead to 21-7.

A pair of trips to the end zone in the third quarter produced a 35-7 advantage. Conley scored in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Cleveland and Lee County will face off in the third round.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss