Corinth Holders records 2nd road win to begin season

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two road games to kick off the 2019 season? Corinth Holders was up to the task. After ousting Millbrook, 20-7, in Week 1, the Pirates pulled away late in a 31-14 win at West Johnston.

Matson Daniels’ 30-yard field goal gave the Pirates a two-possession lead and some breathing room in the later stages. Marcus Bland then muscled his way in to put the game away.

The Cougar offense showed signs of improvement against a stout Corinth Holders defense after having been shut out Week 1 at Harnett Central.

The Pirates host Clayton for their home opener next week. West Johnston begins back-to-back road games at Gray’s Creek.

Marcus Bland.

