Drive of the Week: Holly Springs overcomes loss of star running back | Week 10

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – With mere weeks remaining in the season, each drive has the potential to determine the next turn a conference-title race will take.

Such was the case with Holly Springs’ second possession in Friday’s 24-21 win over Apex Friendship.

Star running back Derek Coombs had two runs earlier in the drive before a shoulder injury forced him out of the game. Sophomore quarterback Brock Wills picked up the slack, though, by finding Tyler Griffin on third down to move the chains.

Dylan Waskey capped off the 79-yard series by scampering into the end zone from eight yards away.