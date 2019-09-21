Breaking News
Nose gear collapses as small plane lands at Fayetteville airport

Drive of the Week: Holly Springs wastes no time opening scoring | Week 5

The Blitz

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Dylan Waskey makes sure he hangs onto the ball after a catch at the 1-yard line.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs’ first drive set the tone for a win that saw the Hawks improve to 4-0.

Derek Coombs ran for 10 years, but Holly Springs found itself facing a third-and-long soon after. That’s when Brock Wills heaved a pass over the middle to Dylan Waskey, who hauled it in just shy of the end zone.

Coombs took back over from there to score on the next snap, giving Holly Springs an early lead it never conceded.

The Hawks led 14-0 by the time their offense got the ball back again thanks to a pick-six by the defense.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss