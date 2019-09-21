Drive of the Week: Holly Springs wastes no time opening scoring | Week 5

Dylan Waskey makes sure he hangs onto the ball after a catch at the 1-yard line.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs’ first drive set the tone for a win that saw the Hawks improve to 4-0.

Derek Coombs ran for 10 years, but Holly Springs found itself facing a third-and-long soon after. That’s when Brock Wills heaved a pass over the middle to Dylan Waskey, who hauled it in just shy of the end zone.

Coombs took back over from there to score on the next snap, giving Holly Springs an early lead it never conceded.

The Hawks led 14-0 by the time their offense got the ball back again thanks to a pick-six by the defense.

