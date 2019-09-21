HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs’ first drive set the tone for a win that saw the Hawks improve to 4-0.
Derek Coombs ran for 10 years, but Holly Springs found itself facing a third-and-long soon after. That’s when Brock Wills heaved a pass over the middle to Dylan Waskey, who hauled it in just shy of the end zone.
Coombs took back over from there to score on the next snap, giving Holly Springs an early lead it never conceded.
The Hawks led 14-0 by the time their offense got the ball back again thanks to a pick-six by the defense.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Holly Springs sweeps non-conference slate with 49-20 win at Cary
- Drive of the Week: Holly Springs wastes no time opening scoring | Week 5
- Nose gear collapses as small plane lands at Fayetteville airport
- Wes Hohenstein visits Easley Elementary School 2nd graders
- Blitz High School Football Scoreboard | Week 5