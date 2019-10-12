Drive of the Week: Millbrook preserves drive, cashes in on Patterson’s TD run | Week 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millbrook gave Leesville Road as good a fight as it has gotten all season. An early drive highlighted by a fourth-down conversion helped to keep the Wildcats within striking distance throughout.

On third down, Caden Avery connected with fellow sophomore Wesley Grimes to move the chains. Then, facing fourth down, the Wildcats again converted when Jameel Battle was handed the ball and got just enough to keep the drive alive.

And, in keeping it alive, it allowed Jaden Patterson to tear through the middle of Leesville Road’s defense and into the end zone.

Patterson’s score gave Millbrook a 7-6 lead at the time, but the undefeated Pride hung on for its seventh win.