Drive of the week: Cardinal Gibbons gets much needed spark | Week 3

Drive of the Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Trailing 14-0 and needing a spark to get back in the game, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders put together a drive that did just that — making them our choice for Drive of the Week.

First it was Andrew Harvey to Jack Grazen for 10-yards. Then Harvey found Brock Biestek for the long gain, putting the Crusaders deep in Raider territory.

Harvey would find Grazen again on this drive on a short pass that Grazen would take to the endzone, but not before diving for the score, pulling the Crusaders back into the game at 14-7.

Three straight passes, one big touchdown equals a big time Drive of the Week nod.

