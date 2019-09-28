Drive of the Week | Cardinal Gibbons sets the tone by scoring on opening drive | Week 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were many pivotal sequences in Cardinal Gibbons’ 30-24 loss to unbeaten Leesville Road. The Crusaders scoring on their first drive of the game helped them to a torrid start, even though the Pride was able to erase their deficit.

Star receiver Jacob Gill came up with an impressive snag early on in the opening possession.

The Pride had Cardinal Gibbons at third-and-13, but Crusader quarterback Andrew Harvey connected with Cam Duarte for 18 yards and the first down.

That led to Harvey and Cameron Noble linking up for the touchdown.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now