Drive of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons’ surgical passing stumps Southeast Raleigh | Week 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cardinal Gibbons was as close as possible to perfect Friday against Southeast Raleigh.

On offense, the Crusaders took to the air early on and were surgical. Andrew Harvey hit Jacob Gill and Cameron Noble for a first down each.

Later on in the series, Harvey went long over the middle to find Cam Duarte down at the 1-yard line. The Crusaders capped off the drive on the ground by having John Caramanico pound through the pylons.

Cardinal Gibbons’ high-octane offense had many other exemplary drives in a 61-0 thrashing of Southeast Raleigh.