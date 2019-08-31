Drive of the Week: Defense, special teams set up short Holly Springs score | Week 2

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Blitz Drive of the Week for Week 2 all began with a third-down stand that saw Holly Springs linebacker Shane Perry make the stop that forced a punt from South Johnston.

Junior Dylan Waskey did his best to make the drive as short as possible by nearly taking the punt to the house.

Perry and Waskey’s plays set up a touchdown pass from Brock Willis to Adam Gruden.

Holly Springs went on to win its second in a row to begin the year, 30-7. Another of the Golden Hawk touchdowns saw Perry take an interception the other way for six points.

Dylan Wasky.

