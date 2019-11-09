Drive of the Week: Douglas pulls strings for Wake Forest’s opening touchdown | Week 12

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Three-time defending state champion Wake Forest took care of business against Heritage to claim yet another conference title.

Quarterback Noah Douglas pulled the offensive strings the entire way. He also kept an early touchdown drive churning when he dragged defenders on a 12-yard gain that moved the chains on fourth down.

Staying on the ground, Chris Moore ripped off a 30-yard run to take the Cougars deep into Heritage territory. Douglas would cap it off shortly after with a pass to Khalil Watson for the game’s opening touchdown.

Watson helped get the ball rolling with a big hit on defense that halted the Huskies and got Wake Forest the ball.