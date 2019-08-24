Drive of the Week: Panther Creek capitalizes on turnover | Week 1

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The first Blitz Drive of the Week began with exceptional defense from Panther Creek. Junior safety Chase Hattley jumped a route for an interception and took it down to the 35-yard line.

That favorable field position was more than enough for the Catamount offense to work with. Quarterback Tyler Shupe hit fellow senior Alex Martjuchin for a first down.

Then, in the red zone, Cameron Wurtsbaugh took the handoff and made his way to the pylons.

That scoring series was the only of the game, though, as weather forced it to be suspended with Panther Creek leading, 6-0.

