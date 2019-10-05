Drive of the Week: Wortham leads Enloe downfield for 2nd early touchdown | Week 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Enloe, in a losing effort, kicked off Friday’s game with three candidates for Blitz Drive of the Week. Their second touchdown drive earned the honors as quarterback Jaeden Wortham led the Eagles back down the field and to a 14-0 lead at the time.

Wortham proved slippery as he made plays with his legs. He then nailed Deandre Swain on an out route for a big gain into Millbrook territory.

Wortham then connected with Cory Collins to put Enloe inside the 10-yard line. Tyree Watsonn capped off the series with a short touchdown run.

Millbrook would storm back in the fourth quarter, though, to leave Enloe still chasing its first win.

