Durham-Jordan bests Green Hope to claim conference championship

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham-Jordan’s defense stole the show in Friday night’s win that locked up a conference title. The Falcons managed to keep visiting Green Hope out of the end zone in a 24-3 win.

Jordan opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter before adding a field goal in the second to take a 10-0 lead into the halftime break.

After Green Hope cut its deficit to one possession with a field goal in the third period, the Falcons struck for two touchdowns in the fourth to put the game away. They finished with only one loss in the league.

Panther Creek could have claimed a share of the title, but fell 14-7 to Riverside-Durham.

