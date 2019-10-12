Enloe wins 1st game of season, spoils Broughton’s homecoming

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Enloe stuck last in a shootout at Broughton to earn its first win of the season, 42-35.

The Caps struck first on their homecoming in the form of a Worth Warren touchdown pass to Christopher Rhoads. But, for every hit landed, the Eagles had a counterpunch.

Jayden Worthem recovered from a high snap to launch a pass to Corey Collins, who was wide open in the end zone, to tie the game at 7-7.

Broughton again pulled ahead on a David Clemmons touchdown, but Worthem’s keeper proved an apt response.

Enloe’s first win of the season spoiled homecoming for the Caps, who have now lost four of their last five. Things don’t get easier as they head to undefeated Leesville Road next week.

The Eagles host Southeast Raleigh next time out.