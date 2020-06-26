Former Clayton long snapper has designs on lengthy NFL career

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Mitch Hall had a plan when he was the long snapper at Clayton High School five years ago.

“My ultimate goal is to earn a scholarship to pay for my education,” he said.

Mission accomplished.

Hall earned a scholarship to play at Louisville. He’s heading into his senior season known by many as one of the best long snappers in the nation. Now he has another goal on the horizon.

“The next goal for me would be to definitely achieve a spot in the NFL, and hopefully have a good long career there,” Hall said. “That’s my snapping goal.”

That, too, is a real possibility. Long snapping is a specialty not many can master. It takes time and dedication to perfect. Hall has put in the work. He’s now a year away from possibly joining an elite fraternity — one with a bit of staying power for those who make it.

“Oh yeah, it can be anywhere from five to 10, and then you see people like LP Ladouceur at the Dallas Cowboys. He’s been there upwards of 15 years,” Hall said. “So, it really depends if you’re good and you solidify your spot. You can be there for quite a while.”

Hall’s father has been behind him all the way. He’s been there for jammed and broken fingers, missed snaps, and everything else included in the journey.

“It’s very cool. People ask me all the time, ‘How does it feel?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s surreal,'” said Neal Hall, Mitch’s dad. “If you only knew how hard he worked at where he is now and where he’s trying to go, you could see how strong he is to get to that level. I’m proud of him.”

From peewee to college, he’s never missed one of his son’s games. If Mitch has his way, his father’s traveling will continue for a long time. He said he has every intention of a having a “solid 15-year NFL career.”