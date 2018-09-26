Friendship's Oxendine, Ingram scoop up Blitz 'Play of the Week' honors Video

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - Friendship was in Friday's game thanks largely to its play on defense.

Cole Oxendine and Chris Ingram embodied that when Oxendine stripped the ball from a Green Hope player and Ingram scooped it up. The turnover punctuated a goal line stand for the Patriots.

Green Hope ended up emerging with the 14-7 win, but Oxendine and Ingram claimed Blitz "Play of the Week" honors with their heroics.